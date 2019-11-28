The Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle Can Be Yours For A Massive Discount – Avail Offer Now

Are you looking for new skills to add to your resume, especially in the field of IT? If yes, then we have something just for you. Wccftech is offering an amazing discount offer on the Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle. The offer allows you access to some of the best courses available in the market. The discount offer on this bundle will expire in a couple of days, so avail it right away!

Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle features

The bundle is extensive and contains 12 comprehensive courses. Each course will help you ace the certifications in no time at all. Here are highlights of what the Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle has in store for you:

CompTIA A+ 220-1001 & 220-1002

Set Yourself up for IT Success with a Comprehensive Look at the Essentials for Networking, Hardware, Security & More

CompTIA Network+ N10-007

Foster Essential Skills in Networking & Prep to Ace This Foundational Certification Exam

CompTIA Security+ SY0-501

Build Up Your Cybersecurity Know-How with a Look at Network Security & Risk Management

CompTIA PenTest PT0-001

Pinpoint Network Vulnerabilities & Keep Hackers at Bay

CompTIA CySA+ (Cyber Security Analyst)

Learn How to Respond to Cybersecurity Threats & Attacks

CompTIA Advanced Security Practitioner CASP CAS-003

Fight Back Against Today's Cyber Threats & Secure Enterprise Networks

CompTIA Cloud Essentials CLO-001

Discover How to Install & Manage an Enterprise Cloud Computing Environment

CompTIA Cloud+

Learn How to Securely Maintain & Implement Cloud Technologies

CompTIA Linux+ LX0-101 & LX0-102

Get Linux Savvy & Prepare to Add Another Powerful Certification to Your Resume

CompTIA Linux+ XKO-002

Prep For a Career in Linux System Administration with This Comprehensive Course

CompTIA Mobility+ MB0-001

Manage & Secure Mobile Devices Like a Pro

CompTIA IT Fundamentals FC0-U51

Develop the Basic IT Literacy That Everybody Needs

These courses have been designed by iCollege. The company has been dedicated towards providing quality courses to anyone willing to learn.

Original Price Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle: $3,433

Wccftech Discount Price Complete 2019 CompTIA Certification Training Bundle: $69

Get Further 60% off using code BFSAVE60