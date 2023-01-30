Like A Dragon: Ishin! New Trailer Focuses On Ryoma’s Journey For Vengeance

A new Like A Dragon: Ishin! trailer was shared online today, showing more of the next entry in the series published by SEGA launching next month on PC and consoles.

The new trailer, which can be watched below, is entirely focused on Sakamoto Ryoma's journey for vengeance. At the start of the game, the game's main character is framed for the murder of his mentor, and his search for vengeance and justice will change the course of Japan's history forever.

When not searching for those who have murdered his mentor, the Like A Dragon: Ishin! main character will be able to participate in a lot of different activities, including engaging in a little bit of farm life, which involves completing a variety of mini-games, taking care of pets, and so on.

Like A Dragon: Ishin! launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, and Xbox One on February 21st, marking the game's debut in North America and Europe, which was once considered impossible by SEGA due to localization challenges.

1860s Kyo is plagued by widespread inequality, and one samurai will change the course of history in his search for justice. Take up the sword of Sakamoto Ryoma and venture to Kyoto to find your father’s killer, clear yourself of a framed murder, and restore your honor. In doing so, you will bring an end to the samurai era and forever change the future of Japan. Draw your blade, load your revolver, and join the revolution in this heated historical adventure that only the creators of Yakuza: Like a Dragon could produce.