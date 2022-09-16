Menu
Company

Like a Dragon: Ishin Was Considered to Be Impossible to Localize; Will Not Feature English Dub

Francesco De Meo
Sep 16, 2022, 06:14 AM EDT
Like a Dragon: Ishin

Like a Dragon: Ishin has been long considered an impossible game to localize due to the setting and several other issues, but now developer Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio feels like the Western release of the remake could be the best version of the game.

Speaking with GameSpot, RGG Studio head Masayoshi Yokoyama revealed that the game was long considered to be impossible to localize. The original game was hard for Japanese people to understand due to certain concepts and philosophies as well as archaic Japanese terms, and it would be even worse in the West:

Related StoryAlessio Palumbo
Like a Dragon Dev Comments on Switch Ports, Unreal Engine Research

"When we were first working on Ishin, we thought this game was impossible to localize. There was no way that the overseas team and the Asian team would be able to localize it. I don't think half the people would really understand what's going on. It's hard for Japanese people to understand, it's probably even harder for people overseas."

Thanks to modern localization and in-game systems, however, this is no longer a problem. The Western version of Like a Dragon: Ishin will have a system that will explain the meaning of the aforementioned archaic terms, and this is why the RGG Studio head feels that the Western release will be the best version of the game to date.

The used vocabulary is also one of the reasons why Like a Dragon: Ishin won't receive an English dub. As confirmed in an interview with Masayoshi Yokoyama, translated by The Tojo Dojo, the way people talked during the Bakumatus era, the 1860s, would make dubbed lines too long:

No they don’t really watch subtitled content. Especially in English speaking countries. That’s why they prefer to have voice overs. However, we didn’t do voice overs for Yakuza 0. It was subtitled. And despite that it was very popular. The fans overseas who’ve been playing since that era still play the games like that even now. In Japanese with English subtitles. They like Nakano and Kuroda’s voices so they want to hear their voices while they play. You can change it in the settings. There are a lot of people who play with the settings on Japanese voices and English subtitles. For the Ishin remake we’re using subtitles. We’re not dubbing voice overs. We’re translating the game into English, but the specialized vocabulary and the way people talked during the Bakumatsu era would make the lines incredibly long so it just wouldn’t work. So this time we’re doing subtitles.

Like a Dragon: Ishin launches on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S and Xbox One in February 2023.

Products mentioned in this post

Xbox Series S
USD 299
Xbox Series X
USD 499

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order