Life is Strange: True Colors and Life is Strange Remastered Collection Get New Trailers

2021 is a big year for the Life is Strange franchise with an all-new game and remasters of the first two entries in the series on the way, and today during the Square Enix Presents E3 Summer Showcase, we got new trailers for both! The Life is Strange: True Colors trailer gives us a deeper look at lead protagonist Alex Chen’s ability to read and manipulate others’ emotions, as well as some dramatic moments. Check out the Life is Strange: True Colors trailer for yourself.

Here’s a bit more official detail about True Colors and Alex’s powers…

Brought to life through full performance capture by rising talent Erika Mori, players will navigate Haven Springs as Alex Chen, a young woman who has long suppressed her 'curse': the psychic power of Empathy, a supernatural ability that allows her to experience, absorb and influence the strong emotions of others - which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies, in a suspicious accident, Alex must at last embrace her volatile power to find the truth, and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town The presentation gave more insight into the visuals, gameplay, and narrative impact of Alex’s psychic power of Empathy, showing how she and the player will make choices and interact with the citizens of Haven Springs, both through use of the power during exploration, and in memorable story-driven moments that present the player with complex decisions only they – using Alex’s power – can resolve. The psychic power of Empathy affects every interaction and relationship Alex has in the game and is fully under the players control. Use it to reveal the secrets of Haven Springs, the hidden facets of Alex’s past, and the future of her journey to find a place to call home.

Square Enix also provided a first real look at Life is Strange Remastered Collection, the new version of the first two games in the series from Beyond the Storm and True Colors developer Deck Nine.

Life is Strange Remastered Collection will be available as part of the Life is Strange: True Colors Ultimate Edition for $80 (the standard version of the game is $60) or a la carte for $40. Pre-orders are open now.

Life is Strange: True Colors launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, and Stadia on September. 10. Life is Strange Remastered Collection hits this same platforms on September 30.