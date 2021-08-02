Life is Strange: True Colors Showcases Its Lively Town, Playable Arcade Games, and More

Life is Strange: True Colors boasts some nicely-updated visuals thanks to a new graphics engine, and it seems that extra level of detail also applies to the game’s world. The game’s latest trailer is a tourism video of sorts for Haven Springs, Colorado, which will offer up plenty of colorful locals to talk to, arcade and minigames to play, festivals to attend, and romances to pursue. Heck, you’ll even engage in a little LARPing (Haven Springs seems to have a higher-than-usual concentration of nerds for a small town). Check out the trailer for yourself, below.

Looking promising! I enjoy the upbeat tone of a lot of the Life is Strange: True Colors footage we’ve seen so far. I’m sure the game will visit some dark places, but sometimes Life is Strange can get a little too mopey for its own good. Haven’t been keeping up with Life is Strange: True Colors? Here’s the game’s official description:

A bold new era of the award-winning Life is Strange begins, with an all-new playable lead character and a thrilling mystery to solve! Alex Chen has long suppressed her 'curse': the supernatural ability to experience, absorb and manipulate the strong emotions of others, which she sees as blazing, colored auras. When her brother dies in a so-called accident, Alex must embrace her volatile power to find the truth – and uncover the dark secrets buried by a small town. The truth will hurt - Discover the shocking secrets behind your brother’s death in an emotional roller-coaster of an adventure.

- Discover the shocking secrets behind your brother’s death in an emotional roller-coaster of an adventure. Feel everything - Change fate and change lives with the psychic power of Empathy.

- Change fate and change lives with the psychic power of Empathy. Forge deep relationships - Build trust with the townsfolk – and embrace friendship or romance with Ryan and Steph.

- Build trust with the townsfolk – and embrace friendship or romance with Ryan and Steph. A truly personal story - Make tough decisions and choose your own future. Freely roam the streets, stores, and hidden spaces of Haven Springs and meet unforgettable characters.

- Make tough decisions and choose your own future. Freely roam the streets, stores, and hidden spaces of Haven Springs and meet unforgettable characters. Find Your Voice - And decide Alex's style, with up to 24 outfits in your wardrobe.

- And decide Alex's style, with up to 24 outfits in your wardrobe. Exclusive Soundtrack - New tracks by mxmtoon and Novo Amor, and extensive licensed songs including Radiohead, Phoebe Bridgers, Gabrielle Aplin, and more.

Life is Strange: True Colors launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, PS5, Switch, and Stadia on September 10.