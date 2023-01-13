Lies of P Looks Great and Runs Smoothly in a New 8K Radeon RX 7900 XTX Gameplay Showcase

Lies of P, the new Pinocchio-themed Bloodborne-style action-RPG from Korean developer Neowiz is one of the more graphically-impressive games on the near horizon, and now you can see it at its best thanks to a new trailer shared by AMD. The trailer shows Lies of P running on the new Radeon RX 7900 XTX graphics card at 8K (your computer/browser may not support 8K, so you’ll have to take AMD’s word that they actually ran it at 8K). Overall, the game looks fantastic, and while AMD doesn’t provide specific FPS numbers, it all looks very smooth to me. No word on if FSR 2 was used for this footage, but Lies of P will support the upscaling tech.

Beyond the tech showcase aspect, the Lies of P footage here is all new. We get a peek at plenty of Bloodborne-esque exploration and action and a boss fight against an intimidating mechanical baddie who’s one part old-timey copper, one part… baboon? But enough of my preamble, check it out for yourself, below.

Need to know more? Here’s what you need to know Radeon RX 7900 XTX, some of which have been suffering from a cooling issue you might want to keep in mind before you buy. Meanwhile, here’s the official description for Lies of P…

"Inspired by the familiar story of Pinocchio, Lies of P is an action souls-like game set in a cruel, dark Belle Époque world. All of humanity is lost in a once beautiful city that has now become a living hell filled with unspeakable horrors. Lies of P offers an elegant world filled with tension, a deep combat system and a gripping story. Guide Pinocchio and experience his unrelenting journey to become human."

A Dark Fairytale Retold - The timeless tale of Pinocchio has been reimagined with dark and striking visuals. Set in the fallen city of Krat, Pinnochio desperately fights to become human against all odds.

- The timeless tale of Pinocchio has been reimagined with dark and striking visuals. Set in the fallen city of Krat, Pinnochio desperately fights to become human against all odds. Visual Concept - The city of Krat was insipired by the Belle Époque Era in Europe (late 19th Century to the early 20th Century) and is the epitome of a collapsed city bereft of prosperity.

- The city of Krat was insipired by the Belle Époque Era in Europe (late 19th Century to the early 20th Century) and is the epitome of a collapsed city bereft of prosperity. 'Lying' Quests and Multiple Endings - Experience interconnected procedural quests that play out depending on how you lie. These choices will then affect how the story ends.

- Experience interconnected procedural quests that play out depending on how you lie. These choices will then affect how the story ends. Weapon-Making System - You can combine weapons in a multitude of ways to create something new altogether. Research to find the best combinations and make something truly special.

- You can combine weapons in a multitude of ways to create something new altogether. Research to find the best combinations and make something truly special. Special Skill System - With Pinocchio being a doll, you can change parts of his body to gain new skills and hopefully an edge in battle. But not all of the enhancements are for fighting though, they can also provide several other unique and useful features.

Lies of P launches on PC, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, PS4, and PS5 sometime in 2023.