Lian Li Annouces the Highly Modular O11D MINI PC Case

Lian Li announces an expansion to its PC-011D PC case series; this expansion is called the 011D MINI. This PC case comes in two different color schemes: white with aluminum accents or Black with a glossy finish. The 011D MINI PC case is currently available for pre-order on Newegg with a pre-order price of $89.99 while the standard expected retail price of $99.99.

Lian Li has announced the 011D MINI PC case, which offers a wide range of configurations with a modular rear panel. This PC case offers an updated look featuring two glass panels, one located in the front of the case and the other acting glass panel acting as a side panel.

This case offers an incredibly modular design, offering a wide variety of compatibility for both motherboards and different fan/radiator orientations. These different designers allow for a highly customized PC when compared to PC cases. This PC case offers a maximum length for the graphics card of 395 mm and a maximum width of 172 mm. The maximum CPU cooler height supplied by this PC case is 170 mm.

This updated design has a honeycomb pattern airholes located on the top, rear, and bottom ventilation; this provided improved airflow through the entire case. This improved airflow allows for even high-end components to be sufficiently cooled through either air-cooling or water-cooling.

For water-cooling, this case offers a modular pump stand. This modular pump stand offers three different ways, the flat pump stand is then mounted to the bottom of the case, while the elevated pump stand can be utilized when mounted next to a 240/280 mm radiator. The pump stand's final mounting option is called the floating pump stand; this stand happens when mounted above a 120 mm fan on a radiator.

