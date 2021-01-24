ZADAK Introduces The TWSS3 SATA SSD

ZADAK has introduced the TWSS3 SATA SSD that features three different capacities, ranging from 512 GB up to 2 TB. This SSD features a read speed of up to 560 MB per second while staying in the standard 2.5" SSD format. This 2.5" SSD form factor offers a higher durability level while offering widespread support for mounting locations. This SSD is expected to be available starting on January 29th, 2021. The 512 GB model will feature a price of $56.99, the 1 TB model will have a price of $99.99, and the 2 TB model will have a price of $209.99.

The TWSS3 SATA SSD utilizes the 2.5" form factor, which features the Z symbol on the top cover of the SSD. This design enables this SSD to be displayed and not seem out of place in nearly any PC setup, and this design features a predominately black design with small white accents. The 2.5" form factor enables this SSD to fit into various mounting locations, including most drive cages and on top of the PSU shroud.

The TWSS3 SATA SSD offers fast read and write speeds provided by the SATA III interface, this interface offers a maximum read speed of 560 MB/s, and a maximum write speed of 540 MB/s. This high-speed data transfer speed ensures faster boot times when compared to standard HDD. This SSD's speed is powered by its use of 3D TLC NAND flash chips. This SSD features a power consumption that is 95% more efficient when compared to conventional HDD.

The TWSS3 SATA SSD will come in three different capacities a 512 GB model, a 1 TB model, and a 2 TB model. This range of capacity ensures PC builders will only need to purchase the capacity that best fits their specific system. All of these capacities have an excepted availability of January 29th, 2021. The 512 GB model will have an expected price tag of $56.99, the 1 TB model will feature a price of $99.99, and the largest model, the 2 TB model, will have a price of $209.99.

For more information on the TWSS3 SATA SSD, ZADAK created its product page.