Lian Li and PCMR have collaborated to create the 011 Dynamic Space Grey, and this PC case is a special edition case that has a Chrome Mirror Finish. This PC case was built to celebrate the PC community and the feeling of obsessing over the perfect PC build.

Lian Li is a well-known PC case manufacture, most well-known for creating inventive and create PC cases that are commonly used by professional PC builders. PCMR is one of the largest PC centric communities that embody both the love for building, customizing and gaming on their PC. This subreddit has a total of 3.5 million subscribers and has been active for over nine years.

"It's amazing to work with LIAN LI and see this project come true. At PCMR, we're all about freedom, beauty, and quality. I believe that this limited edition case offers all three: The freedom to create a build that suits you and your style; the understated beauty that makes it a centerpiece of any build; and the unmistakable quality that LIAN LI and the O11 Dynamic are deservedly known for," stated PCMR's Founder Pedro Valadas

This PC case is a limited edition and has a 2,000 Unit limited production that makes this PC a one-of-a-kind collector's item. Each unit will also feature a unique Lian Li and PCMR production number plaque.

This case also features support for virtually any motherboard from Mini-ITX to E-ATX sized motherboards; this case only comes in the space grey color and features a Chrome Mirror Finish. This PC case features support for a CPU cooler height of up to 155 mm and a GPU length of up to 420 mm in length, making this case perfect for systems that utilize a larger graphics card. For the Power supply, this case features a PSU length support of up to 255 mm.

For storage, the 011 Dynamic Special Edition PC case offers support for up to four 2.5" drives and two 3.5 drives, allowing this case to offer a large amount of storage if needed.

For Cooling, this PC case features support for three 120 mm fans or two 140 mm fans mounted to the top of the case. On the side of the case, this case can support three 120 mm case fans, and the bottom supports three more 120 mm case fans.

The front of the case features two USB 3.0 ports and a single USB 3.1 Type-C port. The front of this case also features HD audio input and output ports.

The 011 Dynamic Special Edition PC case is to be priced at $159.99.