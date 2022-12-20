Best Buy Is Offering Up To $550 OFF On ASUS And MSI Laptops With AMD Processors Till Dec 31

Best Buy offers enormous savings on select AMD gaming laptops from ASUS and MSI right now! Each computer offers the latest AMD Ryzen processing power with onboard AMD Radeon graphics for superfast efficiency and incredible gaming advantages! Mobility for work and gaming is growing, and Best Buy recognizes the needs of gamers this holiday season.

Huge savings on AMD-based gaming laptops at Best Buy, just in time for Christmas!

Today, you can get these three great laptops with up to $550 worth of savings at Best Buy!

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" WQXGA 120 Hz Gaming Laptop

ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" WQXGA 120 Hz gaming laptop offers users the AMD Ryzen 9 6900 HS processor with eight cores across sixteen threads and the Radeon RX 6700S GPU with 8 GB of GDDR6 memory so that you can ensure that all your favorite AAA games will run smoothly, thanks to the AMD SmartShift technology that boosts performance, taking 80W of power consumption from the memory card and extending it to a blazing 105W. The ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" WQXGA 120 Hz gaming laptop also uses AMD's Smart Access Memory for the ultimate performance from the processor and graphics card. You can buy it here.

ASUS ROG utilizes its proprietary Nebula Display to ensure the best representation of colors, minimum brightness levels, ultimate refresh rates and response times, and much more. The 14-inch WQXGA 120 Hz display produces 500 nits of color with a maximum 2560 x 1600 px resolution for more screen space for the games and even for content creation. The Zephyrus 14" WQXGA 120 Hz gaming laptop from ASUS ROG offers the company's Intelligent Cooling, allowing users to customize the level of cooling depending on the workload. An embedded 720p IR camera allows for video chatting with family and friends and working remotely using the front-facing camera.

Laptops need plenty of disk space, and the ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" WQXGA 120 Hz gaming laptop offers a 1 TB PCIe Gen4 SSD for backing up your work, managing multiple servers, and handling gaming applications with ease. The onboard 16 GB (2 x 8GB) dual-channel memory boosts performance with its DDR5-4800 memory, meaning multitasking will be without worry or care. Playing competitive titles is no problem, thanks to the built-in MUX Switch, so you can reduce latency and boost performance on the graphics card by an average of nine percent.

The ASUS ROG Zephyrus 14" WQXGA 120 Hz gaming laptop weighs 3.64 lbs, measuring only 0.3 inches thin, allowing for portability and more minor carrying cases or bags. The computer also offers plenty of connectivity, with its two USB 3.2 Gen2 Type-C and Type-A ports. Wireless options are WiFi 6E and Bluetooth. A total of four speakers are supported by Dolby Atmos and use Smart Amplifier Technology to enhance your content with excellent stereo sound. Single-zone RGB backlights the keyboard, so you can choose the color that excites you best.

ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 15.6-inch QHD Gaming Laptop

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 15.6-inch QHD gaming laptop offers an incredible 165 Hz refresh rate, 2560 x 1440 screen resolution, and 100% sRGB color gamut for unbelievable picture quality and color and superfast response times of three milliseconds. The AMD Ryzen 9 5980HX processor combined with the Radeon RX 6800M graphics card with 12GB of GDDR6 memory accelerates speed and efficiency to a higher level when gaming.

The processor is built on the next-gen 7nm fabrication technology and provides eight cores across 16 threads for the most demanding situations. The GPU is equipped with a liquid metal thermal compound to allow the graphics card to be clocked as high as 2600 MHz with 180W of power consumption with the assistance of AMD SmartShift technology to increase performance by ten percent. Next-gen multitasking is capable with the onboard 16GB of system memory, offering high bandwidth speeds and multiple operations simultaneously. You can buy it here.

Storage space is helped by the 512 GB PCIe NVMe M.2 SSD for fast file saving and data storage so that your games, backups, applications, and more can load and transfer data faster. An RGB light bar surrounds the front of the chassis and backlights the keyboard, giving the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 15.6-inch QHD gaming laptop a floating look like no other laptop can. Users can customize their settings with Aura Sync for a system they can call their own. ASUS ROG also adds a new level of personality with its customizable Armor Caps that allow for two additional colorways that will enable you to swap out with ease.

Heat is dissipated with the company's proprietary next-gen vapor chamber, lowering temperatures and improving cooling while playing AAA games and heavy workloads. On top of the excellent heat dissipation, an IR sensor monitors the keyboard temperature and assists with keeping the surface cooler during long use sessions. Noise cancelation is administered by a two-way AI technology so that audio, whether upstreaming or downstream, will be clear and filtered from outside noises to make your audiophile in the family jealous.

The ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 15.6-inch QHD gaming laptop weighs in at 5.51 lbs and measures one inch in thickness, with a 90Whr lithium-ion battery for increased mobility. The connections on the gaming laptop include an HDMI 2.0b output, USB 3.2 Type-C, three USB 3.2 Type-A, and USB power delivery. Wireless connections are supplied by WiFi 6 - 802.11 ax for up to three times faster speeds.

Rounding out the fantastic deal on the ASUS ROG Strix G15 Advantage Edition 15.6-inch QHD gaming laptop, Best Buy offers Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for one month, allowing gamers access to over 100 games, including day one titles, from companies like EA and Bethesda.

MSI Delta 15.6-inch FHD 240hz Gaming Laptop

MSI Delta 15.6-inch FHD 240hz gaming laptop offers a full high-quality 1920 x 1080 screen resolution with a fantastic 3ms response time while being energy efficient with its LED backlight. AMD provides the Ryzen 7 5800H CPU and Radeon RX 6700M graphics with 10 GB of GDDR6 memory for fast speeds and stunning images.

The onboard memory is 16 GB of DDR4 RAM and SSD storage of 1 TB, so the system runs smoothly and offers an unbelievable amount of space for games, applications, files, and more. Memory can be expanded to 64 GB with two memory slots. Best Buy provides one month of Xbox Game Pass Ultimate for users to get some of the best games currently on the market by some top companies. You can buy it here.

The chassis is a magnesium alloy with a lithium-ion battery. Two Type-A USB 3.2 slots and one USB 3.2 Type-C port is available for quick connectivity. A front-facing 720p camera with a built-in microphone is available for conference calls and video calls with friends and family.