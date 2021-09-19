LIAN LI Intros Aesthetically Small-Form Factor Q58 Case, Complete With Mesh Panels and LEDs

LIAN LI has announced a new addition to its small form factor line up with the Q58, a compact case with enormous versatility. Available in black or white, the Q58 features split side panels made of mesh and tempered glass which can be interchanged to the user’s look and cooling preference.

LIAN LI Intros Q58 PC Case Aimed At Small Form Factor PCs With Stylish & Versatile Design

At only 14.5 liters, the LIAN LI Q58 is compatible with an impressive list of hardware, with support for SFX and ATX power supplies, up to 280 radiators, 320mm long and triple slot thick graphics cards, and still enough room for 4 SSDs.

iPhone 13 Case Renders Show Us Everything We Need to Look At

The LIAN LI Q58, in both black and white options, features

Compact 14.5L ITX case capable of supporting up to 280mm radiator

Swappable mesh and glass side top/bottom split panels

Fits triple-slot GPUs up to 320mm long

Support for both SFX and ATX power supplies













































































The LIAN LI Q58 comes with mounting brackets for SFX and ATX PSUs, providing several compatibility cooling solutions. While utilizing either SFX and ATX modes, the Q58 is ready for several options of Mini-ITX motherboards, with also being capable of utilizing large triple-slot GPUs (320mm length). When focusing on SFX mode, the Q58 can use "up to two 120/140mm fans or 240/280 radiator at the top and a 120mm fan at the bottom", while in ATX mode, the Q58’s cooling compatibilities are "reduced to one 120/140 fan/radiator at the top and a 120mm fan at the bottom." All fan power solutions and cables for LEDs can connect with standard "5v addressable RGB and PWM hub located at the rear of the case."

To alleviate the lack of onboard storage of Mini-ITX motherboards, the Q58 can support up to four SSDs, or three SSDs and one HDD. The first mount is a toolless and hot-swappable SD card style bay at the front of the case. While one SSD can be mounted behind the motherboard tray in SFX PSU mode, and another one at the bottom of the case in place of the 120mm fan in both SFX and ATX PSU mode, the top of the case fan/radiator bracket can also be fitted with a storage expansion bracket to hold either a 2.5” SSD or a 3.5” HDD. via LIAN LI

LIAN LI's Q58 sports a unique look with a dual-tone black finish aluminum front panel, while the white variant showcases a simple "all-white front panel, a white silkscreen on the glass panels, and silver thumb screws to offer a harmonious look." The left and right sides are separated with a bottom dense mesh panel and a tinted tempered glass panel (only for the black variant, while the white variant uses a clear tempered panel). The four complete panels are easily removable for access to the internal case but are capable of being interchangeable, changing the design and process of the case.

Users can decide whether they want an all-mesh side for better airflow or all glass to better display the hardware.

LIAN LI Q58 SPECIFICATIONS DIMENSION (D)342mm x (W)170mm x (H)250mm COLOR Black / White MOTHERBOARD Mini-ITX PSU SFX / SFX-L / ATX (Max. length 160mm) MATERIAL Aluminum Exterior SPCC Steel Interior 3.0mm Black Tempered Glass FAN SFX PSU Mode: (Top) 2x 120mm / 2x 140mm (Bottom) 1x 120mm ATX PSU Mode: (Top) 1x 120mm / 1x 140mm (Bottom) 1x 120mm RADIATOR SFX PSU Mode: (Top) 1x 240 / 1x 280 (Max. length of 315 mm, or 325mm is front SSD tray is removed) (Bottom) 1x 120 ATX PSU Mode: (Top) 1x 120 (Bottom) 1x 120 GPU LENGTH 320mm CPU CLEARANCE 67mm STORAGE SFX PSU Mode: 4x 2.5” SSD or 3x 2.5” SSD and 1x 3.5” HDD ATX PSU Mode: 2x 2.5” SSD EXPANSION SLOTS 3 I/O PORTS 1x USB 3.0, 1x USB 3.1 Type-C, 1x HD Audio DUST FILTER (Bottom) 2x magnetic

A dual-LED strip kit, available with the case as well as sold separately can be attached to both the bottom and top of the left and right side panels to add to the aesthetics of the case. The Q58 is currently selling for pre-order starting September 17, 2021. For more information about the LIAN LI Q58, please visit their product page here. It is also available for preorder at Newegg, Caseking, and Overclockers UK eCommerce sites.