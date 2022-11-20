LG Intros 27-inch UltraGear OLED Gaming Display With 240Hz Refresh Rate For $999 US

LG has launched the new 240Hz and 27-inch UltraGear QHD-OLED gaming display, model number 27GR95QE, focused on the esports marketplace. The monitor also comes with a high response time of 0.03ms.

LG's new esports gaming display is fashioned with a screen resolution of 2560 x 1440px and a four-narrow edge form. The 27GR95QE gaming display by LG offers users a 10-bit depth of color, a 1,500,000:1 contrast ratio, full support for HDR10, factory color calibrated, a pixel-pitch of 110.8 PPI, and a DCI-P3 color gamut of 98.5%.

LG's newest esports gaming display (27GR95QE) has several connections for users, such as two HDMI, a single DisplayPort, and USB 3.0, and supports the high-quality DTS HP:X headphones. The new display offers tilt and swivel and is capable of pivoting counterclockwise. Internal mic and speakers are also included.

The website does not have the power consumption or full brightness level specifications, listing each as "TBD" or "to be determined."

The new LG 27GR95QE is both NVIDIA G-SYNC and AMD FreeSync Premium compatible, meaning love from both graphics card manufacturers.

Readers may remember earlier this year when LG announced the UltraGear line of high refresh rate displays. This model was not in the original announcements, but the UltraGear series was the first to globally achieve the VESA AdaptiveSync Display certification for 27" displays. The newest lineup offered sizes of 32- and 48-inch designs. However, the 27-inch line was absent from the initial 2022 UltraGear launch. Due to the high cost of the technology, it is possible that LG manufactured a smaller form factor for users to save desk space and some money from their accounts. It is refreshing to see LG create another size option for users, not limiting them to 32-inches and above.

Currently, the monitor does not have a street date and does not show any online retailers who have the product in stock. LG does list the physical locations of retailers who carry their products, but it is still not listed as available at any of those locations. But early pricing suggests that the monitor will sell for $999.99.

