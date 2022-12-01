LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Metal: Hellsinger, and 9 More Games will Join Xbox Game Pass on Early December

Xbox Game Pass has seen lots of titles join the service, and subsequently, others leave it. Persona 5 Royal, back when it was released in October 2022 on Xbox Series and Xbox One, was added to Game Pass, for example. Today, though, there’s a new update for the service, with several new games coming across today and the next two weeks.

Xbox Game Pass, when users are subscribed, allows players to download games in the service at no charge, and play them as long as their subscription is active. If this expires, the person will have to purchase the game to keep playing, or re-subscribe. With that out of the way, Xbox has announced that the following games will be added today to Game Pass:

Eastward (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

The Walking Dead: The Final Season (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Totally Reliable Delivery Service (PC)

The following week will see more games added to Xbox Game Pass, and those games can be seen below:

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga - December 6th (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Hello Neighbor 2 - December 6th (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Chained Echoes - December 8th (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Metal: Hellsinger - December 8th (Xbox One)

High on Life - December 13th (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Potion Craft - December 13th (Console and PC)

Hot Wheels Unleashed: Game of the Year Edition - December 15th (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rainbow Billy: The Curse of the Leviathan - December 15th (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Finally, several games will be leaving the service on December 15th, 2022, which are as follows:

Aliens: Fireteam Elite (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Breathedge (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Dragon Quest XI: Echoes of an Elusive Age (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Lake (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

One Piece: Pirate Warriors 4 (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Neoverse (Cloud and Console)

Race with Ryan (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Record of Lodoss War: Deedlit in Wonder Labyrinth (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

Rory McIlroy PGA Tour (Console via EA Play)

Transformers: Battlegrounds (on Cloud, Console, and PC)

We’ll continue to update as more changes within Xbox Game Pass are revealed. The service is usable via the Cloud (on supported devices), Xbox Series, Xbox One, and PCs with Windows 10 installed. If you're curious, you can also read on the games that were added to Xbox Game Pass during late November.