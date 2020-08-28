LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Gets Its First Ever Gameplay Trailer; Game To Release In 2021 On Current and Next-Gen Consoles

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, the latest entry in the series developed by TT Games, is going to be released sometime during Spring 2021, as confirmed by the game's latest trailer.

The new trailer, which has been shared during the Gamescom Opening Night 2020 Show, also gives a glimpse of the actual gameplay that will feature tons of action and hundreds of Star Wars characters, all coming with unique abilities. The trademark LEGO humor will also be in full force, so do not expect this retelling of the entire saga to be one hundred percent faithful to the original.

The galaxy is yours with LEGO® Star Wars™: The Skywalker Saga! Play through all nine Star Wars™ saga films in a brand-new LEGO video game unlike any other. Experience fun-filled adventures, whimsical humor, and the freedom to fully immerse yourself in the LEGO Star Wars universe like never before.

At the E3 last year, we had the chance to check out LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga and its sandbox experience, which promises to make the game feel unlike any other LEGO game released so far.

After landing on Tatooine, it became even more clear how much freedom players will have in the game. It will be possible to freely choose among a plethora of playable characters, which will change interactions with NPCs, destroy objects to obtain LEGO pieces, explore the world at will to discover secrets and so on. All playable characters will come with some unique abilities: Lando Calrissian will be able to use his blasters to defeat enemies from afar, while Luke and, presumably, the other Jedi will be able to use the Force. Force abilities have been massively expanded from previous LEGO Star Wars, and it will be possible to do some really fun stuff with it, such as throw objects at enemies and more. Combat has also been expanded massively, with the developer showing different combos and some a sort of stylish meter which increases rewards. While trying all this out, the typical LEGO humor appeared to be in full swing, so long time fans of the series will not be disappointed.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launches on PC, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X, and Nintendo Switch sometime during Spring 2021.