LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC Trailer Released Featuring Classic, Bad Batch, Mandalorian, Solo, Troopers, and Rogue One Characters

Warner Bros. Games has released a new LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga DLC trailer, showing off new playable characters in various character packs.

It’s Star Wars day, and the most recent LEGO Star Wars game entry has now received a new trailer featuring classic, bad batch, Mandalorian, Solo, troopers, and Rogue One characters. Check out the new trailer down below:

Grand Theft Auto v Datamine Reveals Ambient Occlusion and Reflection Occlusion Settings on PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X

DLC Character Packs Currently Available: The Mandalorian: Season 1 Character Pack

The Mandalorian: Season 2 Character Pack

Solo: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

Classic Character Pack

Trooper Character Pack

Rogue One: A Star Wars Story Character Pack

The Bad Batch Character Pack

Earlier today we already covered a new The Skywalker Saga 8K resolution graphical showcase, complete with ReShade Global Illumination Ray Tracing effects on an NVIDIA RTX 3090 GPU. In case you’re interested, be sure to check that one out.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is available globally now for Nintendo Switch, PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X|S, and Xbox One. Here's what our very own Nathan Birch had to say about the game in his review: