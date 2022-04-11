Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga New Comparison Video Highlights Massive Visual Improvements Over the Complete Saga
A new Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga comparison video that has been shared online a few days ago highlights the massive visual improvements over the previous entry in the series.
The new video, which has been put together by ElAnalistaDeBits, compares the new game developed by TT Games with The Complete Saga, released back in 2007. While both games feature similar visuals, The Skywalker Saga is clearly ahead when it comes to pretty much everything, with better lighting, textures, and character models.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga launched this month on PC and consoles. The game, which allows players to experience the events of the three Star Wars movie trilogies, is a solid one, even with its flaws, as highlighted by Nate in his review.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga sets its sights sky-high and largely does justice to that galaxy far, far away. Its truncated treatment of the movies occasionally disappoints, but charming, content-packed sandbox stages mostly make up for any story mission shortcomings. This blocky take on George Lucas’ family drama is worth enjoying with yours.
Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is now out on PC, PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X, Xbox Series S, Xbox One, and Nintendo Switch worldwide.
The galaxy is yours in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga. Experience memorable moments and nonstop action from all nine Skywalker saga films reimagined with signature Lego humor.
- Explore the Trilogies in Any Order – Players will relive the epic story of all nine films in the Skywalker Saga, and it all starts with picking the trilogy of their choice to begin the journey.
- Play as Iconic Heroes and Villains –More than 300 playable characters from throughout the galaxy.
- Discover Legendary Locales – Players can visit well known locales from their favorite Skywalker saga films .They can unlock and have the freedom to seamlessly travel to 23 planets as they play through the saga or explore and discover exciting quests.
- Command Powerful Vehicles – More than 100 vehicles from across the galaxy to command. Join dogfights and defeat capital ships like the Super Star Destroyer that can be boarded and explored.
