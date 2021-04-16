Leaked Video Shows Apple is Looking to Bring Back the Glossy Finish With Apple Pencil 3

Apple is set to host its Spring Loaded event on April 20 and we are expecting the company to announce a plethora of upgrades. There is a bevy of products that are rumored to receive their due share of performance as well as hardware enhancements. Now, we are hearing that Apple will introduce a glossy Apple Pencil 3 for the iPad Pro. A new video of a glossy Apple Pencil 3 has surfaced online ahead of the official unveiling next week.

Apple Might Bring Back the Glossy Finish With the Apple Pencil 3

As mentioned earlier, Apple might announce a new glossy Apple Pencil 3 alongside the new iPad models. The details were shared by the user name ileakeer who posted the video of the accessory on Twitter. Take note that the leaker does not have any previous records but claims that the video is obtained directly from Apple's supply chain. Upon inspection, the Apple Pencil 3 looks pretty familiar to the second-generation Apple Pencil. However, there is one key difference - it appears to be glossy.

iPhone 13 Pro Models Could Ship With LTPO Panels

The Apple Pencil was first introduced in 2015 that came with a glossy finish and could be charged with a Lightning port. The second generation of the accessory shifted to a matte finish and a new charging mechanism, It appears that Apple is looking to bring back the glossy finish to the Apple Pencil. Other than the finish, details on the Apple Pencil 3 are scarce. Potentially, the upcoming Apple Pencil will be charged via the second-generation magnetic charging.

Apple will live-stream its Spring Loaded event on its official website as well as YouTube. We will details shortly how you can watch the event live in your local timezone. There will be more to the story, so be sure to stick around. Let us know in the comments how you like the glossy finish in contrast to the matte finish.