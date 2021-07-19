New WhatsApp APK (version 2.21.15.8) beta is now available for download. It lets you set the compression level of images being sent to others.

Latest WhatsApp Beta APK Released with Option for Setting Image Compression While Sending Photos and Images

When it comes to image quality, we all know that every single messing platform owned by Facebook does not bode well, at all. Send over an image using WhatsApp, zoom in a little and you'll know what we are talking about. The compression is simply insane (read: horrible).

Today, all of that changes with the latest beta of WhatsApp for Android, carrying the version number 2.21.15.8. Once downloaded and installed, you will be able to choose the amount of compression the app applies on the image you are sending. Strict focus on the word 'image,' as it does not apply to videos at all.

When you go to Settings, then Storage and Data, you'll see a new entry here called Photo upload quality. Tap on it and you be presented with three options - Auto, Best quality, Data saver.

Auto will assess the connection you are using and send away images in highest possible compression or lowest - faster the connection, lower the compression. Best quality, as the name applies, will always apply the least possible image compression. Last but not the least, Data saver exists to apply maximum compression so you can send images instantly, but while sacrificing quality.

Our gut feeling tells that many of you out there will simply opt for the Best quality option, however, Auto is highly recommended if you have an extremely limited data plan at hand. But hey, who are we to stop you from setting whatever you want, right?

You can expect this feature to roll out to everyone in the coming days. Currently, it is only available for beta testers of the app.

WhatsApp has been making big strides lately, with multi-device support being one of them. What this means is that you can access your chats on different devices without the need for an active phone. Even if your battery is dead, you can still send away messages using any other device that is signed into your account.

Apart from this, a new expiring media option is also coming to WhatsApp and is currently available for beta testers. Needless to say that the company is taking a page out of Snapchat's book here, which is fine. Everyone is doing it these days anyway. Stories is a great example of that.