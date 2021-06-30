WhatsApp Beta Users Are Finally Getting Expiring Media Option

Last year in September, we heard that WhatsApp would soon get a feature that will let you share media such as images, videos, and GIFs that expire after a predefined duration. Now, the expiring media feature is finally rolling out to the latest WhatsApp beta update.

WhatsApp Now Lets You Send Disappearing Images, Videos, and GIFs, But There Are No Security Measures in Place

Based on the report from a reliable source, the expiring media feature is now live in WhatsApp beta for Android version 2.21.14.3. If you want to try it out, you can download the latest beta and get started. Once you are up and running, you should see the new "view once" button when sharing media. Tapping on the button will enable the feature, and the recipient will only be able to view the shared media once.

As soon as the recipient has opened the media, you will receive a notification that will inform you that the media has been opened. Once they close the file, it will instantly disappear. WABetaInfo has also revealed that for those who have disabled read receipts, the notification will not be available. However, those who have read receipts enabled can still see when the file has been opened even if the recipient has their read receipts disabled.

Sadly, at the moment, WhatsApp does not have any security measures in place that can prevent the users from taking screenshots of the disappearing media. This means that if someone does take a screenshot, you will not receive any notification, which means that the purpose of this feature is more or less lost. If you still want to give it a try, you can still do so by installing the latest WhatsApp beta. Do keep in mind that the feature might not be available to all beta testers at the moment, but it should start rolling out to everyone soon. Additionally, the feature is not available on the latest iOS beta as well.

Honestly, this feature was much needed but at the moment, it is useless since there is no security measures in place, and that defeats the purpose of having such a feature.