Latest Galaxy S22 Ultra Renders Give Us a Glimpse of What the Flagship Could Look Like

The Galaxy S22 series will be announced in three months if things go according to the plan. However, most of the notable things about the phone, especially the S22 Ultra, have already been leaked numerous times. While Samsung is making a drastic change with the Galaxy S22 Ultra's design, it is safe to say that this will be the predominant element in the future.

Now, we have some new concept renders based on several of the leaks, and well, the phone does look good. With that said, the S22 Ultra is shaping up to look a lot like the Galaxy Note device, and while I do not mind that a lot, this might create a massive discrepancy within the Galaxy S22 series.

The Galaxy S22 Ultra Could be Samsung's Most Drastic Design Change

The renders are coming from LetsGoDigital, and you can look at them below.









Of course, the Galaxy S22 Ultra renders that you see here are still in concept form, which means that the final product will look different. But considering how these have been based on the renders that we have available, I would not suggest that you expect a massive change in design.

The most obvious change is the camera design here, we see a teardrop-shaped camera, something that became a lot more common back when the LG Velvet came out, but I highly doubt Samsung would adopt this camera style for the S22 Ultra after the boisterous design that we saw on the Galaxy S21 Ultra and honestly, ten months after its use, the design has grown on me.

Still, the Galaxy S22 Ultra will take some time until it officially reveals itself to the public before going official, and we are all going to wait for the phone to be unveiled. I am not sure if I will be upgrading given how the S21 Ultra is still a powerhouse of a device, but it will be nice to see Samsung taking another giant leap.

Let us know what you think about the Galaxy S22 Ultra's design. Do you agree with the direction Samsung is taking?