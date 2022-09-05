Latest Apple Watch Pro CAD Images Reveal Design and Additional Button Details

Apple will launch the new iPhone 14 and Apple Watch Series 8 at its "Far Out" event. We are mere days away from the launch and new CAD images of the upcoming Apple Watch have surfaced online that reveals the design of the forthcoming wearable. Other than the design, the CAD images of the Apple Watch Pro also share details on the additional button. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

New CAD Images of Apple Watch Pro Shares Details on Design and Additional Button Below The Speaker

The CAD images reflect the rumored changes coming with the Apple Watch Series 8 models. While the standard models are expected to feature more or less the same design as current models, the Apple Watch Pro will be bigger with a flat display. In addition to this, the CAD images also reveal the inclusion of an additional physical button on the left (91mobiles). The new button potentially rests below three holes which are likely to be the vents for the speaker.

Other than this, you can clearly see the design variation compared to the current mode. The display is seen to be flat and bigger than the current models. The Digital Crown and the Side button rest within the new chassis that protrude out of the shell. Previously, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg suggested that the display on the Apple Watch Pro is likely to "be bigger than most wrists."

The Apple Watch Pro will be potentially oriented toward athletes and the bigger display would give room to show additional metrics. The Pro model will feature a price tag stretching between $900 to $1,000 and will sit at the top of the lineup. Apple will take center stage on Wednesday, September 7 to announce the iPhone 14 series, Apple Watch Series 8, and new AirPods Pro. We will share more details on the subject as soon as further updates are available.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments section below.