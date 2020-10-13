Last Minute Leak Shows Apple’s HomePod Mini in Space Gray and White

Apple's iPhone 12 launch event is mere hours away from now and leaks are pouring in fast. Previously, we covered how Apple is planning to launch a plethora of products and some of them have been announced last month - the Apple Watch SE and Series 6 along with the iPad 8 and iPad Air 4. Now, it's time for the iPhone to shine as Apple gears up four different models of the flagship handset for this year. Other than that, we're also expecting Apple to announce new audio products, such as the HomePod mini and AirPods Studio. Well, the HomePod Mini just got leaked in all of its glory.

HomePod Mini Will be a Sphere Shaped Smart Speaker Instead of Cylinder Like the Original HomePod

We previously posted that Apple will announce its new budget HomePod Mini which will potentially be priced at $99. We also covered that there will be no HomePod 2 this year and it will be set to launch sometime next year. The cheaper HomePod will allow Apple to gather more market share since the HomePod is quite expensive for many to get their hands on. the HomePod Mini powered by Siri was not previously leaked so no details were present pertaining to the design of the smart speaker.

Now, hours away from the event, Evan Blass has shared images of HomePod Mini in two color options - Space Gray and White. Check out the last-minute leaked images of the smart speaker ahead of its official announcement.

We knew the HomePod Mini was going to be smaller in size. However, what we didn't know was the fact that it will be round in shape like a sphere and not a cylinder. To my view, it looks really good and carries several design cues from the original HomePod. As can be seen in the images, the HomePod Mini features a similar fabric material on the outside with a flat top with lights coming out much like the original HomePod.

In my view, if the HomePod Mini is genuinely the one that we see in the leaked renders then it is pretty neat. Moreover, as of now, we're not familiar with how Apple will price the budget HomePod. Nonetheless, we will find out shortly in a few hours. Furthermore, no technical specifications have been present as well. Although, we did come across a rumor that the HomePod will feature Apple's U1 chip. Take note these are just rendered images at this point and the final word rests with Apple.

if you're looking forward to Apple's iPhone 12 launch event, here's how you can watch it live on any device. Moreover, if you don't know when the event will begin, check out the table here to find out the event start time in your region.

