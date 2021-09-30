Kratos Actor Says God of War Ragnarok Was Delayed Because of Him; Actor Needed to Rehabilitate from Surgery

According to the actor voicing Kratos in 2018’s God of War and the upcoming God of War Ragnarok, the sequel was delayed because of him.

Previously slated for a release later this year, God of War Ragnarok was officially delayed into 2022 back in June of this year. “We remain focused on delivering a top-quality game while maintaining the safety and wellbeing of our team, creative partners, and families. With this in mind, we’ve made the decision to shift out release window to 2022”, Sony Santa Monica Studio wrote.

While it initially seemed that that studio cited the global pandemic as a reason to delay the highly-anticipated sequel, it now seems that there was more behind the studio’s statement about safety and wellbeing. Earlier today, Kratos actor Christopher Judge took to Twitter to explain that the reason for Ragnarok’s delay was because of him needing to recover from surgery.

“I need to be forthcoming, the actor writes. “This has been approved by no one. To the beloved fandom, Ragnarok was delayed because of me. August 2019, I couldn’t walk. Had to have back surgery, both hips replaced, and, knee surgery. They waited for me to rehab…Cont…”

He added, “No threats, no,” who do you think you are?” Nothing but love and support. And SonySantaMonica has never said a word about the delay, and what caused it. Studios are assholes, but this company from top to bottom should give us hope. What they did for the crew is way more…"

That I can’t talk about, but I’ve said to all involved, it’s not he classiest thing that ive EVER heard about in this business. Everyone involved in the GofW franchise puts their hearts and souls in every frame you see. I want thank everyone that’s has allowed me to play… — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

In a follow-up tweet, Judge expressed his faith in game director Eric Williams, who’s directing Ragnarok.

Last thing. Barlog told me @Tribeca that he wouldn’t be directing sequel. I quit.(no joke) he said, do you trust me?(yes) He said Eric is a beast. I said he better be… UPDATE, ERIC WILLIAMS is a motherfuckin BEAST!!! @SonySantaMonica — Christopher Judge (@iamchrisjudge) September 30, 2021

Quite the message from the Kratos actor, and kudos to Sony Santa Monica for its ongoing support.

God of War Ragnarok is scheduled for a release next year on both PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. Check out the game’s official announcement trailer from earlier this month down below: