God of War Ragnarok Is the Last Game in the Norse Saga to Avoid Stretching the Story Too Much; Some Older Enemies Will Return “In New Ways”
God of War Ragnarok will be the final game in the Norse saga to avoid stretching the story too much, according to Cory Barlog.
Speaking with Kaptain Kuba in a new interview, the director of the previous entry in the series revealed that it was his decision to end the Norse saga with God of War Ragnarok. Both 2018's God of War and the upcoming sequel took 5 years to develop, and it would have taken around 15 years to cover a single story arc with three games, which Barlog considered to be too much.
During the interview, Cory Barlog and God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams also discussed enemy variety, acknowledging the low variety seen in the previous game. They also confirmed that some of the enemies from the 2018 game will come back in the sequel, and some of them will return in brand new ways.
God of War Ragnarok is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game will release sometime in 2022 worldwide.
Because of Kratos’ actions at the end of the previous game, the once-ally-turned-enemy Freya has sworn vengeance for the death of her son, Baldur. We wanted to remind players that Freya isn’t just a terrifyingly powerful user of Vanir magic, but also that she’s a formidable warrior in her own right. Enraged by Kratos’ evasion of justice by her hand, Freya will turn every weapon at her disposal towards her son’s killer.
Also suffering the loss of his sons and half-brother, Thor’s legendary bloodlust and wrath will be aimed at Kratos and Atreus. Referred to disparagingly by Mimir as the “Biggest Butchering Bastard in the Nine Realms,” Thor earned his title as one of the most powerful Aesir gods by wiping out nearly all the Giants at Odin’s command. While we don’t want to give too much away right now, we think even a peek at Mjölnir wreathed in lightning will give you a hint at just how formidable Thor will be as an adversary.
