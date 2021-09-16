God of War Ragnarok Is the Last Game in the Norse Saga to Avoid Stretching the Story Too Much; Some Older Enemies Will Return “In New Ways”

God of War Ragnarok will be the final game in the Norse saga to avoid stretching the story too much, according to Cory Barlog.

Speaking with Kaptain Kuba in a new interview, the director of the previous entry in the series revealed that it was his decision to end the Norse saga with God of War Ragnarok. Both 2018's God of War and the upcoming sequel took 5 years to develop, and it would have taken around 15 years to cover a single story arc with three games, which Barlog considered to be too much.

God of War Ragnarok isn’t Directed by Cory Barlog, Combat Gives Atreus More to Do

During the interview, Cory Barlog and God of War Ragnarok director Eric Williams also discussed enemy variety, acknowledging the low variety seen in the previous game. They also confirmed that some of the enemies from the 2018 game will come back in the sequel, and some of them will return in brand new ways.

God of War Ragnarok is currently in development for PlayStation 5 and PlayStation 4. The game will release sometime in 2022 worldwide.