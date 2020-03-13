Kolink Introduces the Balance ARGB Midi-Tower Chassis

Kolink, a company that is renowned for its innovative and high-performance contribution to the world of PC cases, has announced the Balance Midi-Tower, which is amazingly feature gaming case. This case looks fantastic on the outside, but the outside isn't the only perk of this case. The ample open space allows for some fantastically powerful computer components to be installed with little-to-no issue!

The front of the case features not only a fine mesh and air vents, which allows for the excellent airflow, but the addressable RGB-LED strip, also located on the front, makes the front of this case look amazing. A switch located on the IO panel allows the lighting to be controlled, or if your system does make use of RGB software, the LED strip can be connected directly to your system's motherboard.

The fine mesh also helps the overall ventilation of the case with an integrated dust filter located at the top of the case. This case also comes with a single 120 mm fan, and this fan also offers support for digital RGB lighting. This case provides support for up to five 120 mm fans or four 140 mm fans, the front of this case features support for three 120 mm, or two 140 mm, fans the top of this case features support for two 120 / 140 mm fans and one 120 mm fan pre-installed in the back of the case.

The Balance case may only be a Midi-Tower size, and this case can offer support for up to an E-ATX motherboard. The Balance ARGB case does also provide support for a graphics card size of up to 370 mm in length, and a taller CPU cooler with a height up to 162 mm will fit inside this PC case. If PC builders want to show off your graphics cards, this case allows you to vertically mount the graphics cards using a PCIe riser cable, sold separately.

A PSU shroud conceals the power supply and the hard drive case, and this cage features support for two 3.5" drives or two 2.5" drives to be easily installed. For additional storage, on the rear of the motherboard, there are two more mounting positions for 2.5" SSDs.