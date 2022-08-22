Kity PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 Emulator Version 0.2.0 Is Now Live; Runs PS5 Homebrew

A new version of the PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 emulator Kity has been released online, introducing some emulation improvements over the previous release that allow it to run more types of software.

The 0.2.0 version, which can be downloaded from GitHub, can run some simple PlayStation 4 games and PlayStation 5 homebrew software, which is not surprising considering Kity is still in the early stages of development. Still, it is definitely impressive what the developer has managed to achieve so far already, so hopefully, it won't take much longer to see the emulator at least boot some PlayStation 5 commercial games.

A new video showcasing Kyty version 0.2.0 has been shared on YouTube by BrutalSam, and you can check it out below.

More information on the PlayStation 5 / PlayStation 4 Emulator Kity can be found on GitHub.

The project is in its early stage.

It is possible to run some simple games for PS4 and homebrews for PS5

There maybe graphics glitches, crashes, freezes and low FPS. It's OK for now.

Features that are not implemented:

Audio input/output

MP4 video

Network

Multi-user

Path to Savedata folder is hardcoded and can't be configured. System parameters (language, date format, etc.) are also hardcoded.