PlayStation 4 / PlayStation 5 Emulator Kity Version 0.1.0 Released; Runs Some Commercial Games

A new version of the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 emulator Kity has been released online, allowing users to run select commercial games on PC.

The emulator's version 0.1.0 can run some very simple games, as shown in a new video shared on YouTube by BrutalSam. The emulator is obviously in the very early stages of development, and many are the features yet to be implemented.

Sony Confirms PS3 Games Streamed Through PlayStation Plus will Not Support DLC; PS3 Game Lineup Confirmed

KyTy is a PS4 and PS5 emulator for PC (Windows 10 x64 only) that is in early stages of development, yesterday v0.1.0 was released and it allows users to run some commercial games.

With PlayStation 3 emulator RPCS3 having made some amazing progress in the past few months, it will be very interesting to see how far PlayStation 4 and even PlayStation 5 emulation will get in the future. As already mentioned, Kity is still in the early stages of development, but the fact that it can already run commercial games shows incredible promise.

More information on the PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 emulator Kity can be found on Github.