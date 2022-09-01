Kingston Adds AMD EXPO Certified DDR5 Fury Beast Memory To Its Lineup, Up To 6000 Mbps Speeds

Kingston Technology Corporation, a leader in computer storage and memory, announces the addition of AMD EXPO certification for the DDR5 FURY Beast memory series.

AMD EXPO certification is added to the Kingston FURY Beast line of DDR5 memory modules

The company strives to offer gamers, enthusiasts, and enterprises the most current memory options. The new AMD EXPO certification allows new overclocking specifications for its memory modules and kits to be enhanced and fully support AMD's next-gen AM5 platform. The recent AMD-certified Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 memory also allows for up to two factory-tuned profiles and a single, customized user profile.

Features

Greater performance starting at 4800MT/s

Improved stability for overclocking

Increased efficiency

Intel XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified

Qualified by the world’s leading motherboard manufacturers

Plug N Play at 4800MT/s

Low-profile heat spreader design

Kingston's FURY Beast DDR5 memory offers the latest, next-gen technology for modern gaming systems and platforms. Pushing the limits of speed, capacity, and reliability, DDR5 reaches a plethora of advanced features, such as on-die ECC (ODECC) for enhanced resilience at intense speeds, two 32-bit subchannels for heightened efficiency, and on-module power management integrated circuit (PMIC) to deliver power where it is required.

Image source: Kingston Technology Corporation

Equipped by the top motherboard manufacturers, the Kingston FURY Beast line delivers fierce speeds up to 6000MT/s1 with a striking low-profile heat spreader configuration. With AMD's Extended Profile for Overclocking (EXPO), any user can rest assured that their chosen Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 modules and kits are specifically what their AMD AM5 system requires to maximize implementation while retaining stability.

Notable speed improvements with twice the banks, ranging between 16 to 32, and double the burst length from eight to sixteen carry DDR5 memory, gaming experiences, and widespread system software to the next execution level.

When using the Kingston FURY Beast memory for heightened gaming under the fiercest settings, streaming live over the internet at 4K resolutions and higher, or rendering three-dimensional objects and extensive animations, the Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 memory is the top choice while combining style and releasing high levels of performance.

The AMD EXPO-certified Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 and Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB will arrive towards the end of September 2022 and will be available in 16 GB single modules and 32 GB kits (2x16). All Kingston memory modules are backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston dependability.

News Source: Kingston Technology Corporation