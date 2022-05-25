Kingston Adds Some Bling To Its FURY Beast RGB DDR5 Memory, Up To DDR5-6000 Mbps Speeds

Kingston has unveiled its brand new FURY Beast RGB DDR5 memory which adds bling of lighting illumination to its famous overclocking lineup.

Kingston Announces FURY Beast RGB DDR5 Memory, Up To DDR5-6000 Mbps Speeds

Press Release: Kingston FURY, the gaming division of Kingston Technology Company, Inc., a world leader in memory products and technology solutions, announced today the release of Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB memory. The Kingston FURY Beast family boasts the first module used to break 10,000MT/s, this latest addition to the portfolio features enhanced RGB lighting effects with a new heat spreader design that provides bright and smooth illumination.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB is the perfect solution to customize the style of next-generation systems. Intel XMP 3.0-Ready and Certified, and qualified by the world's leading motherboard manufacturers, DDR5 RGB lets users build with confidence. With Kingston FURY CTRL2 software, users can choose from a library of preset patterns and effects. Alternatively, users can customize the smooth and vibrant RGB effects to make their system completely unique. All Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB modules feature the patented Kingston FURY Infrared Sync Technology, which keeps the lighting effects in perfect lockstep.

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB starts at 4800MT/s, which features Kingston's unique Plug N Play technology that automatically overclocks without having to select a profile. On modules 5200MT/s and faster, Intel XMP 3.0 profiles are enabled to lock in the speed, timings, and voltage. Whether you're a veteran gamer or beginner enthusiast, Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB allows you to maximize your gaming.

"We're happy to add Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB to our memory lineup," Iwona Zalewska DRAM business manager, Kingston EMEA. "Now those who want the power of DDR5 along with the fun look of RGB can enjoy both. Plus, with the personal touch of customizing the lighting effects, users can really take the full gaming experience into their own hands."

Kingston FURY Beast DDR5 RGB is available in 8 GB, 16 GB, and 32 GB single modules and kits of 2 up to 64 GB, with speeds up to 6000MT/s. Backed by a limited lifetime warranty and legendary Kingston reliability.







Features and Specifications: