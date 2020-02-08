Kingdom Hearts’ Sora Was Considered for Super Smash Bros Ultimate; Still Has a Chance to Get Added – Rumor

With Super Smash Bros Ultimate, the series created by Masahiro Sakurai has become a celebration of video games beyond Nintendo franchises. Another beloved third party character was considered, but Nintendo didn't manage to get the go-ahead in the end.

Former Game Informer Senior Editor Imran Khan recently revealed during the Kinda Funny Gamescast that Nintendo wanted Sora from the Kingdom Hearts series in Super Smash Bros Ultimate. Unfortunately, Disney Japan did not approve, and so the character was not included in the base game or the first Fighter Pass.

Activision Is Planning to Reveal Several Remasters in 2020, According to CEO

Kahn also added that the character still has a chance to get added to Super Smash Bros Ultimate with the second Fighter Pass, but he would be surprised, as this would require Disney to change its stance on the matter. Disney is extremely protective of its properties, so even huge effort from Nintendo may not be enough to make Sore in Smash Ultimate happen.

Super Smash Bros Ultimate has been released back in 2018 on Nintendo Switch. The game is among the best entries in the series and one of the best Nintendo Switch exclusives, featuring a huge character roster and great single-player and multiplayer content.

But you might notice something in this review - a distinct lack of complaints. Well, much of the game is, of course, taken straight from Super Smash Bros. for Wii U, including characters, many animations and effects, but that's it. It has so much new and changed that it feels completely distinct from that game, and the handheld form factor is another fantastic plus. Super Smash Bros Ultimate really does include everything Smash of the past has offered and more, but it needs, perhaps, more new stages and costumes. They certainly wouldn't go amiss.

Super Smash Bros. Ultimate is now available on Nintendo Switch in all regions.