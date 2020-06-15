Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory Logo Leaks Online; Could Be a Rhythm Game

The next entry in the Kindom Hearts series could be called Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory, according to a logo that has been leaked online.

Twitter user 13th Vessel reported that the Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory logo has been discovered in the Kingdom Hearts: Dark Road official website. While it could be yet another mobile game, there's the chance that it could be a new, full-fledged console game.

Gran Turismo 7 Early 4K Graphics Comparison Highlights Improvements Over Gran Turismo Sport

KINGDOM HEARTS Melody of Memory logo found in the KH Dark Road website! #KingdomHearts 🗝️💙 pic.twitter.com/2OrPussldZ — 𝟏𝟑𝐭𝐡 𝐕𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥 ~ (@ligero_miguel) June 15, 2020

Alright, upon an extensive research I found out that the Android and Apple tags are for multi platform browser optimization, there are also "ms" tags. SO YES, this can be a full console title, please forget my previous tweet. #KingdomHearts 🗝️💙https://t.co/HuCVDEjrle — 𝟏𝟑𝐭𝐡 𝐕𝐞𝐬𝐬𝐞𝐥 ~ (@ligero_miguel) June 15, 2020

The name suggests that Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory could be a rhythm game of some sort, and it seems like this could definitely be the case. Kinda Funny's Imran Khan confirmed that he knows what this game is and that it is what it sounds like.

yes — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) June 15, 2020

Won't, mostly. It's what it sounds like. — Imran Khan (@imranzomg) June 15, 2020

PlayStation 5 To Feature A “Complete Rearchitecting Of The User Interface”; Console Design Is Customizable In Ways Previous Gens Weren’t

The latest entry in the series is Kingdom Hearts III, which brought the Dark Seeker saga to an end. The game has been expanded this year with ReMIND, which added new content such as additional boss battles and more.

All in all, Kingdom Hearts III Re:Mind adds in a good ten hours of additional content if you're playing from a completed save and moreso if you want to just play through the entire adventure again for either an easier or more challenging experience. What makes Re:Mind a tough sell is that nearly half of that new content is a retelling of what players might have already seen from the original game's epilogue. The real content to Re:Mind lies in the postgame challenges and comes recommended if you're into the hardest fights that Kingdom Hearts III has to offer.

Kingdom Hearts: Melody of Memory has yet to be officially confirmed, so we do not know much about it as of now. We will keep you updated on it as soon as more come in on it, so stay tuned for all the latest news.