Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND DLC New Screens Confirm The Return Of Another Final Fantasy Character

New Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND DLC screenshots have been released today, confirming the return of another Final Fantasy series character.

The new screenshots, which can be checked out below, confirm that Cid from Final Fantasy VII will come back in the soon to be released DLC. The character didn't appear in the trailer, so this is a welcome surprise for all fans of the JRPG series. The screenshots also showcase new battles, cutscenes and more.

Kingdom Hearts III ReMIND will add an enhanced Photo Mode to the game as well as some new difficulty options called Fast Pass and Black Code. The first one allows players to make the game easier than ever, while Black Code can make it much harder, allowing players to alter Sora's health, healing capabilities and more. If tweaked right, the game will become even more difficult than it is on Critical Mode.

Fast Pass Mode and Black Code allow you to change difficulty settings. There were too many potential settings, went by so fast, but Fast Pass Mode lets you essentially one-shot kill enemies and had at least 7 attractions / spells stacked up above the combat menu.

Kingdom Hearts III launched earlier this year on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. Despite some story pacing issues, the game is a worthy conclusion of the Xehanort saga.

Now that the story has finally come to an end, was the wait for Kingdom Hearts III worth it? In many ways, I could absolutely have to say so. This has consistently been one of Square Enix’s best action RPG series and the combat has been elevated to a level that no other developer could match. There’s still the issue of camera controls and contextual attacks that can lead to pulling off the wrong moves, but Sora and the Keyblade Hero 3 are in peak form this time around.

Kingdom Hearts III is now available on PlayStation 4 and Xbox One. The ReMIND DLC will release on January 23, 2020 on both platforms.