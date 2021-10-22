Kim Kardashian Spotted with the Unannounced Beats Fit Pro Earbuds

We know that the Beats Fit Pro will happen thanks to the new assets found in the latest iOS 15.1 build by 9to5Mac, and now Kim Kardashian has been spotted wearing the new earbuds.

The rumors have suggested that Apple and Beats will be announcing the Beats Fit Pro earbuds on November 1, and it would appear that celebrities have already gotten their hands on the earbuds. This is not something new with Beats, as this will only create a buzz in the market, and people would flock to get these buds once they are official.

Just Jared shared the pictures, showing how Kim Kardashian was spotted wearing the pink version of the new earbuds. However, we are expected to get white, black, and grey offerings when they are official.

If rumors are anything to go by, the Beats Fit Pro will be launching with active noise cancellation and transparency mode. The feature set is going to make these a true competitor for the Apple-branded AirPods Pro. At the moment, we are not sure about how these will cost or whether they are going to bring instant pairing and device switching when paired with Apple devices. Additionally, this should not come as a surprise but the buds will also be featuring Apple's famed H1 chip.

The rumors are suggesting November 1 release date for these, so we will find all the details once we are closer to the release date. While the purple color might not sit well with everyone, the classic black and red look that we have come to expect from Beats, let's wait and see what the price will be like.