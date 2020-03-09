Windows 10 updates haven't been having a good time lately with every cumulative update coming plagued with one issue or another. Granted, most of these problems only affect a subset of devices, but for once we'd like to see the company delivering a completely bug-free update without introducing new issues.

The latest Windows 10 cumulative update delivered for the November 2019 Update or version 1909 brought with it several problems, including BSOD errors, sleep, and performance issues. Since both the May 2019 Update and the November 2019 Update share a common core operating system, the problems impact users of both these versions.

@MicrosoftHelps Since the latest Windows 10 updates, KB4537572 and KB4535996, my computer is waking itself from sleep every couple of hours. Didn't do this prior to updates. Ideas? — Tim Thrash (@TimThrash) March 7, 2020

While Microsoft hasn't acknowledged all of the problems being reported by some users, the company did acknowledge one issue. In a response to a complaint posted on the developer community, Microsoft wrote:

We're aware of issues with signtool.exe after installing the latest optional update for Windows 10, version 1903 or Windows 10, version 1909 (KB4535996). If you are encountering issues or receiving errors related to signtool.exe, you can uninstall the optional update KB4535996.

The company has promised that a resolution will be made available in mid-March.

The latest Windows 10 1909 and 1903 aren't the only versions being impacted by update-related bugs. Microsoft has officially acknowledged issues with the Windows 10 October 2018 Update, as well.

KB4537818 (Build 17763.1075) delivered to version 1809 on February 25 currently carries the following known issue:

Symptom Workaround After installing KB4493509, devices with some Asian language packs installed may receive the error, "0x800f0982 - PSFX_E_MATCHING_COMPONENT_NOT_FOUND." Uninstall and reinstall any recently added language packs. For instructions, see Manage the input and display language settings in Windows 10. Select Check for Updates and install the April 2019 Cumulative Update. For instructions, see Update Windows 10. Note If reinstalling the language pack does not mitigate the issue, reset your PC as follows: Go to the Settings app > Recovery. Select Get Started under the Reset this PC recovery option. Select Keep my Files. Microsoft is working on a resolution and will provide an update in an upcoming release.

Note that this issue has been listed in the known issues for almost a year now and likely won't be addressed. Microsoft also listed the following issue, but then posted an update that the company investigation discovered that this particular issue doesn't impact Windows 10 version 1809; it remains unclear which version this bug actually affects.

Certain operations, such as rename, that you perform on files or folders that are on a Cluster Shared Volume (CSV) may fail with the error, “STATUS_BAD_IMPERSONATION_LEVEL (0xC00000A5)”. This occurs when you perform the operation on a CSV owner node from a process that doesn’t have administrator privilege.

In any case, it is easier to uninstall Windows 10 updates if they are causing problems for you. Microsoft itself recommends this for optional updates. We have shared the few easy steps over in this guide that you can use to uninstall any buggy Windows 10 update.