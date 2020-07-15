Jesper Kyd’s Assassin’s Creed Valhalla Soundtrack Sample Is Quite Amazing

Beloved composer Jesper Kyd and Ubisoft have released an amazing sample of the upcoming Assassin's Creed Valhalla soundtrack.

The launch mini-album 'Out of the North' will feature 7 tracks and will release later this week on July 17th. The following tracks will be included:

Out of the North The Sceptred Isle Holmgang Kingdom of Wessex The Tree of Life The Guardian Hrafnsmál - The Words of...

Some of these track names might ring a bell if you've looked into Norse mythology or have watched the popular Vikings and The Last Kingdom TV series. Be sure to check out the sample Out of the North soundtrack from the mini album below:

Back in May of this year we reported that famous Assassin's Creed composer Jesper Kyd will be returning for Valhalla alongside Assassin's Creed origins soundtrack composer Sarah Schachner. Norwegian musician Einar Selvik, who is known for his soundtrack on the Vikings TV series, will also be making original songs for Ubisoft's next Assassin's Creed installment.

Assassin's Creed Valhalla releases globally on PC, PS4 and Xbox One on November 17. The game is also coming to PlayStation 5 and Xbox Series X. Valhalla was officially announced earlier this year.

Assassin’s Creed Valhalla invites players to live the saga of Eivor, a fierce Viking raider raised on tales of battle and glory. Offering a captivating Viking experience, the game brings players to a dynamic and beautiful open world set against the brutal backdrop of England’s Dark Ages. In Assassin’s Creed Valhalla, players can take advantage of new features including raids, growing their settlement, building their power and expanding their influence.

“As developers, we’re always excited to work with new hardware because it gives us a greater ability to express our creative vision. Assassin’s Creed has always been committed to exploring new technologies and leveraging new consoles abilities to deliver the most immersive experience possible. We are excited to be collaborating closely with Microsoft to bring Assassin’s Creed Valhalla to the Xbox Series X” said Ashraf Ismail, former Creative Director of Assassin’s Creed Valhalla.