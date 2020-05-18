iPhone 8 Plus, 64GB, Space Gray is a Solid Deal for $364

Amazon is offering a fully unlocked, renewed iPhone 8 Plus in Space Gray with 64GB of internal capacity for a low price of $364. Limited pieces available.

Grab a Fully Unlocked iPhone 8 Plus Today for a Low Price of Just $364, Renewed

We are back with another deal on the iPhone 8, but this time the iPhone 8 Plus, the one with the larger, 5.5-inch Retina display. This unit is renewed, works and looks like new, and comes fully unlocked so you can use it on any carrier of your choice.

This particular model comes in Space Gray with 64GB of internal storage. You get a powerful A11 Bionic chip for handling apps, games, photos and videos. A 12-megapixel camera is also present on the back that can shoot video in 4K 60 frames-per-second. 3GB of RAM ensures you can multitask like a champ. And a large 2691mAh battery means that you can last an entire day before picking up a charge.

You get wireless charging and fast wired charging. What this means is that even if you are running out of juice during the day, you have multiple ways to charge up, that too at full speed. Expect up to 7.5W charging speeds using a compatible Qi wireless charging pad, and up to 18W while charging using a USB-C to Lightning cable.

Renewed smartphones ship with 80% or more battery health and an MFi-certified Lightning cable and charger. For fast charging, you will need to purchase a USB-C to Lightning cable separately as well as a compatible 18W USB-C power adapter.

Buy Apple iPhone 8 Plus, GSM Unlocked, 64GB - Space Gray (Refurbished) - $364

