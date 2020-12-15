iPhone 6s Survives Fall From a Plane; Miraculously Records Everything During Its Drop

iPhones are more durable than we think, but we can all agree that it would take a miracle for any smartphone to be in a functional state after falling from a plane. Well, that is what might have happened with the iPhone 6s, as it flew away from the hands of a Brazilian documentary filmmaker and managed to record everything during its descent. Here are all the details you’ve wanted to know.

Filmmaker Located the iPhone 6s Using the Find My App in the Middle of a Beach

Brazilian documentary filmmaker Ernesto Galiotto was flying over a beach located in Cabo Frio, Rio de Janeiro, and was likely mesmerized by the view. Naturally, he must have whipped out his iPhone 6s to start recording for his project, but sadly for him, the force of the wind pushed the device from his hand. Now, in the majority of the cases, you’d probably think this was the end of the iPhone 6s, and it would require some divine intervention to help the handset survive, let alone continue recording the footage during its fall.

iPad 9 Expected in ‘Early 2021’; Cheaper Starting Price Than iPad 8 and With a More Powerful A13 Bionic SoC

Using the Find My app, Galiotto located his iPhone 6s in the middle of a beach, and when he reached the location, the device in question was lying there and, very surprisingly, only incurred a few scratches. One reason why it survived was likely because it was strapped around a silicone case and a screen protector. However, that only gives a smartphone a small amount of cushioning from a drop of, say, 10-12 feet, not something falling out of something airborne.

You can read the entire story of how Galiotto’s iPhone 6s survived; we’re sure it’s an interesting tale given that phones hardly survive when dropped from such a height. If you’ve had a similar experience and your smartphone continued to work as it normally does, let us know down in the comments.

News Source: G1