Apple Considering iPhone 15 Price Cut For The Standard And Plus Models Due to Lower Demand For iPhone 14 Plus

Apple announced the new iPhone 14 series back in September with a boatload of changes and new additions. While the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max have been selling like hotcakes, the same can not be said about the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus. According to the latest, Apple is considering a price cut for next year's iPhone 15 and the larger iPhone 15 Plus due to lower demand for the iPhone 14 and its 'Plus' variant. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Apple might see fit to lower the price of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus due to poor sales of the standard iPhone 14 series

As mentioned earlier, the demand for the standard iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus remains low compared to the 'Pro' models. The news is shared by a yuex1122 on Naver, suggesting that Apple is considering a price cut with the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. While it seems unlikely, it might pose to be a change that should work in Apple's favor. This is because the company is widening the gap between the standard models and the 'Pro' models and a wider price gap would make more sense for consumers.

Apple's 6.7-Inch iPhone 14 Plus

The iPhone 14 has little to no benefit over the iPhone 13 which is a major reason why users are considering buying the latter directly from Apple for $200 less compared to the prior. The iPhone 14 Plus is a $900 handset that only offers a bigger screen and battery capacity than the standard model. Customers can simply spend $200 more to jump on the iPhone 14 Pro Max which brings major changes to the table in terms of design, display, camera, A16 Bionic chip, and much more.

Macworld reports:

According to a post by yeux1122 on Naver (translation), the flagging sales of the iPhone 14 Plus are “far beyond” even Apple’s lowest estimates and Apple is considering new strategies with the iPhone 15 to reverse the trend. Apple plans its phone releases years in advance, so it’s unlikely to cancel its plans for the iPhone 15 Plus. However, Apple is “seriously” considering a price reduction […] Yyeux1122 has a decent track record for leaks, accurately predicting the iPhone 14 Pro’s price, chip, and colors, as well as the 10th-gen iPad’s design changes and release date.

The source does now mention how Apple would price the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. However, if Apple plans to cut iPhone 15 Plus price, it would have to lower the price of the iPhone 15 as well. If the company brings down the price to $800 from $900, the 'Plus' model would cost as much as the standard model. Henceforth, the standard iPhone 15 price would come down to $700 - the same price that Apple charged for the iPhone 13 mini.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple will take drastic measures to reverse the impact of lower iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Plus sales? Share your thoughts with us in the comments.