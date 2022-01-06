iPhone 14 Will Adopt a Hole-Punch Display With Face ID Components Under the Display

Apple will launch its new iPhone 14 models later this year and we are expecting major changes in terms of hardware. It was previously reported that Apple will ditch the notch in favor of a hole-punch display. A reliable leaker has now corroborated the news that Apple will use a hole-punch display and in-display components for Face ID in its flagship iPhone 14 Pro models. What this means is that Apple will not let go of Face ID on the iPhone when it shifts to a hole-punch display. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

Leaker Corroborates on Past Rumors of iPhone 14 Gaining Hole-Punch Display and In-Display Face ID

It was reported that Apple will launch four variants of the iPhone 14 this year but there will not be an 'iPhone 14 mini.' Instead, the company will launch a 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which will serve as a bigger model without the 'Pro' moniker. In a tweet shared this morning, DylanDKT stated that Apple will place Face ID components under the hole-punch display of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max. In addition, he also added that the “functionality of these sensors have not been negatively affected by this change.”

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 14 lineup will be available in two screen sizes - the 6.1-inch iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro along with the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max. However, only the 'Pro' models of the iPhone 14 will feature a hole-punch display while the standard models will still rock the smaller launch.

Ming-Chi Kuo has also suggested that the iPhone 14 Max (or whatever the name will be) will be priced at under $900. The current iPhone 13 Pro Max is available at $1,099 which also boasts the same 6.7-inch display. Take note that it is still too early to make any conclusions regarding the hole-punch display on the iPhone 14. Henceforth, be sure to take the news with a pinch of salt.

This is all there is to it, folks. Do you think Apple will adopt a hole-punch display instead of a notch and Face ID under the display? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.