Menu
Company

iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Starts Vibrating Erratically When Third-Party Apps Are Used to Capture Images, Video

Omar Sohail
Sep 19, 2022, 12:54 AM EDT
iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Starts Vibrating Erratically When Third-Party Apps Are Used to Capture Images, Video

Using third-party apps requires interaction with the 48MP main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and users are complaining that the unit vibrates uncontrollably. Fortunately, the issue does not persist with the built-in camera app.

Camera Issues Show up When Apps Like TikTok, Snapchat, and Others Are Used

The problem appears to be widespread as iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners are complaining about it on various platforms. On MacRumors Forums, one member ‘Mezoxin’ highlights the issue, providing an update that the intense vibration of the main camera can also result in permanent damage, so it is advised that users stop using these apps for now, because it is unknown if Apple will replace your handset for free at this time.

Related StoryOmar Sohail
Apple’s Dynamic Island Reportedly Arriving for All iPhone 15 Models

On Reddit, one user with the handle u/Sinaloa132 also complained about the same issue when opening up Snapchat. Some members have commented on the same topic that Apple will replace the handset for free, assuming the company does not have any replacement modules in stock. However, others have said that since the problem is rather new and Apple just started shipping the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to customers, it might take a while for the company to start issuing replacements.

Suppose the issue is related to software since the problem does not appear when opening up the in-built camera app. In that case, Apple could simply roll out a fix in its next update, which is iOS 16.1, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max cameras would be free of excessive vibrations. So far, the company has not responded to these ‘shaky’ claims, but we will update our readers if anything comes our way, so stay tuned.

Is your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max suffering from the same vibration problem emanating from the main 48MP camera? Tell us in the comments.

A message from our sponsor

Further Reading

WccfTech Tv
Subscribe
02:37
Intel 13th Gen Raptor Lake CPUs & Z790 Motherboards Rumored To Launch on 17th October
02:48
Intel Xeon W9-3495 Sapphire Rapids HEDT CPU Spotted – Rocks 56 Cores, 112 Threads
02:32
GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Allegedly Delivers Over 160 FPS In Control With RT & DLSS at 4K
01:41
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Graphics Card Almost Twice As Fast As RTX 3090 In 3DMark Time Spy Benchmark
02:49
Intel’s High-End Arc A750 Limited Edition Desktop Graphics Card Pictured, Sleek Reference Design
02:25
UP 4000, an Intel-based Raspberry Pi alternative is currently available for around $116
02:56
NVIDIA GeForce RTX 4090 Ti & RTX 4090 Graphics Card Renders Point To 3-Slot Founders Edition Cooler
03:24
Alleged Intel Raptor Lake Core i9-13900 CPU With 24 Cores & 32 Threads Spotted
01:39
AMD Radeon HD 7970, The World’s First DX12 GPU, Receives Adrenalin 22.6.1 WHQL Driver
02:12
China’s Domestic NVMe SSD Controller Manufacturer To Launch 14.5 GB/s PCIe Gen 5.0 Solution In 2023
02:39
MSI Demonstrates 5.1 GHz Intel Alder Lake Non-K CPU Overclocking on MAG B660M Mortar Motherboard
02:22
ZOTAC Unveils VR GO 4.0: An NVIDIA RTX GPU Equipped Backpack For Wireless VR Gaming
02:08
AYN Loki With Intel Alder Lake CPU/AMD Zen3+ Next-Gen Handheld PC Announced
01:32
Gigabyte Is AMD AM5 Socket Ready With All Of Its Air & Liquid Coolers Offering Full Compatibility
02:23
AMD Ryzen 9 7950X With 16 Zen 4 Cores Shows Up In AM5 ‘LGA 1718’ CPU Installation Video Guide
Filter videos by
Order