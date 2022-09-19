iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Camera Starts Vibrating Erratically When Third-Party Apps Are Used to Capture Images, Video

Using third-party apps requires interaction with the 48MP main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, and users are complaining that the unit vibrates uncontrollably. Fortunately, the issue does not persist with the built-in camera app.

Camera Issues Show up When Apps Like TikTok, Snapchat, and Others Are Used

The problem appears to be widespread as iPhone 14 Pro, and iPhone 14 Pro Max owners are complaining about it on various platforms. On MacRumors Forums, one member ‘Mezoxin’ highlights the issue, providing an update that the intense vibration of the main camera can also result in permanent damage, so it is advised that users stop using these apps for now, because it is unknown if Apple will replace your handset for free at this time.

On Reddit, one user with the handle u/Sinaloa132 also complained about the same issue when opening up Snapchat. Some members have commented on the same topic that Apple will replace the handset for free, assuming the company does not have any replacement modules in stock. However, others have said that since the problem is rather new and Apple just started shipping the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to customers, it might take a while for the company to start issuing replacements.

Good day, I’m having an issue with my new iPhone 14 pro, everytime I open the app, the phone keeps shaking for few seconds. I have no idea what’s happening, is it an app bug? Or a hardware issue?@snapchatsupport @Snapchat @AppleSupport pic.twitter.com/S8huZtX6Iw — Mars (@Obeiidd) September 18, 2022

Suppose the issue is related to software since the problem does not appear when opening up the in-built camera app. In that case, Apple could simply roll out a fix in its next update, which is iOS 16.1, and the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max cameras would be free of excessive vibrations. So far, the company has not responded to these ‘shaky’ claims, but we will update our readers if anything comes our way, so stay tuned.

Is your iPhone 14 Pro or iPhone 14 Pro Max suffering from the same vibration problem emanating from the main 48MP camera? Tell us in the comments.