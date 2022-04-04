iPhone 14 Pro, iPhone 14 Pro Max Specs Reveal Main 48MP Camera to Be a 1/1.3-inch Part, 21% Larger Than iPhone 13 Pro, iPhone 13 Pro Max Sensor

Apple will reportedly upgrade the main camera of the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max to 48MP this year, up from 12MP. The only drawback to this change is that the rear bump is said to be notably visible compared to previous-generation models. Additional leaked specifications reveal why the company will be forced to make these changes.

The iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Have a 1/1.65-inch Sensor, so a Bigger Part Warrants a Larger Area to Be Housed In

A boatload of specifications have been mentioned by Weibo user Fishing 8, claiming that the 48MP sensor on both the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max will have a 1/1.3-inch sensor size. With the calculation done by MacRumors, that equals to a 21 percent bigger sensor area compared to the 1/1.65-inch part present in the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max.

In-Display Face ID Rumored Again to Arrive With the iPhone 16 in 2024

That 1/1.3-inch sensor will be the same size as Samsung’s 50MP GN1, which is found in the Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro. A larger sensor has its own array of benefits, as it can capture more light, resulting in improved picture and video quality, particularly in low-light conditions. Though Apple’s Night mode compensates for the lack of surrounding light, it takes a long time for the image to be processed, and even then, the user needs to keep the iPhone still to minimize the intensity of the blur.

The larger sensor on the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max could mitigate this to an extent, so we will have to see just how well it performs when the first samples arrive. Other specifications published by Fishing 8 reveal a 1.22um pixel size, which is smaller than the 1.9um pixel size on the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max. Individual pixels play a massive role in overall image quality, but with the sensor size getting a decent push in size alone, we can expect to see significant improvements in various scenarios.

Apple could unveil the iPhone 14 series in September this year, so we will get to know about the camera specifications, so stay tuned.

News Source: Weibo