iPhone 14 Pro Case Appears to Compare Camera Size With iPhone 13 Pro

Ali Salman
Sep 5, 2022
iPhone 14 Pro Case and Camera Design

Apple will announce the new iPhone 14 models on Wednesday, September 7 alongside the new Apple Watch Series 8. According to the latest, images of the iPhone 14 Pro case have appeared online and it is fitted on the current flagship. It will give you a clear look at the potential changes in dimensions and the camera bump. Scroll down to read more details on the subject.

iPhone 14 Pro Case Images Appear Online That Highlights The Camera Bump and Much More

The iPhone 14 Pro case images have been shared on the Korean blog Naver by the account "yeux1122." The image showcases a larger camera bump with bigger lenses on the iPhone 14 Pro. It can be seen that all three cameras will grow in size as the iPhone 13 Pro does not fit in the cutouts. With larger camera sensors, the LiDAR scanner is also seen to be repositioned.

This is not the first time that we are hearing details about the iPhone 14 Pro's bigger camera bump. Apple is expected to upgrade the camera setup on the back with a new 48MP sensor which will be capable of recording video up to 8K. Apart from the camera bump and size, another image appears to show the volume buttons and the alert switch. The alert switch would move slightly higher on the upcoming models as can be seen in the image above.

Other than this, a case manufacturer posted an image on Twitter that shows packed cases for the 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Pro Max. Only days ahead of the event, we can presume that the image on the case shows a somewhat true depiction of the dimensions of the 'Pro' handsets. However, since the final word rests with Apple, it would be wise for you to take the news with a grain of salt. As mentioned earlier, Apple will host its "Far Out" event on September 7, so be sure to stick around. We will update you guys as soon as further details are available.

This is all there is to it, folks. Share your expectations with us in the comments section below.

