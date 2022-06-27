Apple’s Upcoming Larger, Less Expensive iPhone 14 Model Will Be Called iPhone 14 Plus

For months, reports and rumors alike were calling Apple’s larger, more affordable iPhone 14 model the iPhone 14 Max. That may not be the case any longer, as the company may resurrect the ‘Plus’ branding that it used on previous-generation iPhones and call the upcoming flagship the iPhone 14 Plus.

The Last Time Apple Used the ‘Plus’ Branding Was When It Launched the iPhone 8 Plus Back in 2017

Apple is rumored to bring back the ‘Plus’ moniker after five years, as the last time the company used this branding was back in 2017 when it officially unveiled the iPhone 8 Plus, alongside the regular iPhone 8 and the iPhone X. Fast forward to 2022, as Apple’s suppliers gear up to ship components, the technology giant is preparing itself to launch four iPhone 14 models, possibly in September, with one of them potentially getting called iPhone 14 Plus.

iPhone 14 Components Are Now Being Shipped as Apple Preps for a September Launch

On the Korean website Naver, Laznuk informs the audience that Apple will retain the iPhone 14 Pro naming scheme, whereas the iPhone 14 Plus will be the name belonging to the cheaper model with a 6.7-inch LTPS OLED screen. The regular 6.1-inch version with a dual rear camera will be named the iPhone 14, thus completing the entire lineup for 2022.

Using the iPhone 14 Plus name instead of iPhone 14 Max is a better choice because it will create less confusion for Apple’s consumers. Since the iPhone 14 Max and iPhone 14 Pro Max sound nearly identical, it can mean that some customers may not distinguish the slight difference in names and end up purchasing the incorrect model. Aesthetically, the iPhone 14 Pro Max features a triple rear camera, while the iPhone 14 Plus would only feature two sensors at the back, so eagle-eyed individuals may spot these changes and immediately know which one is which.

Unfortunately, sometimes, customers are just not paying close attention and inadvertently order the wrong device. In related news, the iPhone 14 Plus may sport the biggest battery of all four models arriving later this year, and it will come powered by the A15 Bionic instead of the more advanced A16 Bionic, which is rumored to be exclusive to the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max.

