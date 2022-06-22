All iPhone 14 Models’ Battery Capacities Allegedly Leaked, With Cheaper iPhone 14 Max Getting the Biggest Cell

A slew of reports talked about the iPhone 14 series being thicker, in part thanks to the larger camera sensor, which will also cause these models to tout a bigger bump, but also because Apple needs to make room to accommodate bigger batteries. If you needed to know the size of the cell in each iPhone coming later this year, a leak shares the capacities of all four models.

Tipster Does Mention That These Capacities Are Unconfirmed, but Given Apple’s Practice, It Is Difficult Not to Believe These Figures

With the ‘mini’ version not lined up for a release, Apple will have no excuse to use smaller-sized batteries in every iPhone 14 model launched. According to the image shared by ShrimpApplePro, that appears to be the case, though he does suggest his audience to treat those numbers with a pinch of salt. To recap, the iPhone 14 and iPhone 14 Pro will have a 6.1-inch screen, and this will be the smallest display size out of the entire lineup.

Both the iPhone 14 Max (also known as iPhone 14 Plus) and iPhone 14 Pro Max are reported to share a 6.7-inch display, so their large size immediately warrants a bigger battery. As for the capacities, they are listed below.

iPhone 14 with a 6.1-inch screen - 3279mAh battery

iPhone 14 Pro with a 6.1-inch screen - 3200mAh battery

iPhone 14 Max (or iPhone 14 Plus) - 4325mAh battery

iPhone 14 Pro Max - 4323mAh battery

Hmmm pic.twitter.com/Rywrb77EBk — ShrimpApplePro 🍤 (@VNchocoTaco) June 22, 2022

The less expensive iPhone 14 has a slightly bigger battery than the iPhone 14 Pro, as is the case when you compare the iPhone 14 Max to the iPhone 14 Pro Max. One reason for the ‘Pro’ versions getting smaller batteries could be that the bigger 48MP main rear camera that is reported to remain exclusive to the expensive iPhone models will take up more space.

It also makes sense for the non-Pro iPhone 14 models to have slightly bigger batteries as these are rumored to ship with the same A15 Bionic as the current-generation iPhone 13 family. The A15 Bionic will likely be less power efficient than the A16 Bionic powering the iPhone 14 Pro and iPhone 14 Pro Max, so a small increase in the capacity would be deemed necessary. Also, the largest capacity listed in this leak is still smaller than the iPhone 13 Pro Max’s battery, which is 4352mAh.

Whether or not these values are subject to change, we will find out in the coming weeks, but it is recommended to treat this information with a pinch of salt for now.

Image Credits - iFixit

News Source: ShrimpApplePro