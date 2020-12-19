iPhone 13 Series to Feature Wi-Fi 6E, No Bigger iPhone SE in Early 2021

The iPhone 13 launch is still months away but it was previously reported that the smartphone will launch at its devised schedule. However, leaks and rumors keep pouring in for the handset and how it would make its mark in the industry. According to the latest from Barclays' analysts Blayne Curtis, Thomas O'Malley, Tim Long, and others, the iPhone 13 series will boast Wi-Fi 6E for higher performance.

Apple Might Equip The iPhone 13 With Wi-Fi 6E For Better Connectivity Performance, Bigger iPhone SE Might Not Happen at All

As mentioned earlier, the iPhone 13 might feature Wi-Fi 6E which might land Skyworks the opportunity for manufacturing radio-frequency chips. Wi-Fi 6E would offer better connectivity performance and will be more powerful than the current Wi-Fi 6 standard. Wi-Fi 6E would offer all the capabilities of Wi-Fi 6 and more, like faster data rates that extend into a 6GHz band. This will result in increased bandwidth and less interface for Wi-Fi 6E supported devices. Here's what the Vice President of Broadcom had to say:

Microsoft Reportedly Designing Its Own ARM-Based Chips for Future Surface Products to Take on Apple

The 6 GHz band will perhaps be the most disruptive boon for Wi-Fi users in the last 20 years – Vijay Nagarajan, Vice President, Broadcom "This swath of spectrum, when coupled with Wi-Fi, will power new consumer experiences on smartphones, AR/VR devices and wearables we haven't even yet invented."

Wi-Fi 6 only supports 2.4GHz and 5GHz bands, while the 6E would allow it to support the newer 6GHz along with the current ones. FCC also adopted rules that made 1,200MHz of spectrum in the 6GHz band which is available for unlicensed use in the United States. This opens new doors for the Wi-Fi 6E on the iPhone 13.

"Wi-Fi 6's growth into the 6 GHz spectrum is a game changer for two reasons – the availability of the additional channels and the ability to finally use 160Mhz for high bandwidth applications like AR and VR," says Cisco executive Jayanthi Srinivasan.

The iPhone 11, as well as the new iPhone 12 series, support Wi-Fi 6. Moreover, the new 2020 iPhone SE also supports Wi-Fi 6. The analysts also anticipate that the new power conversion chips will be provided by Cirrus Logic for the iPhone 13 series. At this point in time, there is no word if this will benefit the consumer.

Analysts also believe that Apple has no plans to release another iPhone SE or its refreshed version, this included the bigger variant of the handset. While analysts stated that they did hear something about a bigger 5.5-inch display iPhone SE or the 6.1-inch iPhone SE, it wasn't really mentioned with Apple's suppliers. Ming-Chi Kuo, on the other hand, stated that the bigger iPhone SE will launch in the second half of 2021.

Barclays analysts had a pretty accurate track record in the past and the word is not to be taken lightly. We will share more details on the iPhone 13 series in the future, so do stick around. Do you think Wi-Fi 6E on the iPhone 13 series will be a hot feature to brag about? Let us know in the comments.