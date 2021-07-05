iPhone 13 Series to Feature Reverse Wireless Charging All Thanks to ‘Slightly Larger’ Coils

Apple is expected to launch the iPhone 13 in the coming months and there are a lot of high hopes from the device. The device will potentially feature a higher refresh rate and a smaller notch. While the overall design and form-factor of the device are rumored to stay the same, there is a boatload of other additions that are expected to be part of the mix. According to the latest, the iPhone 13 will potentially feature reverse wireless charging all thanks to the "slightly bigger" wireless charging coil.

iPhone 13 Series to Feature 'Slightly Larger' Wireless Charging Coil For Reverse Wireless Charging Capabilities

The slightly bigger wireless charging coil will improve heat management and higher wattage. The news is based on a rumor from Max Weinbach via EverythingApplePro. The rumored larger wireless coil in the upcoming iPhone 13 models will increase the surface area wireless charging process. It was previously reported by Max Weinbach that this year's iPhone models will feature stronger MagSafe magnets.

Reverse wireless charging on the iPhone 13 models could mean that you will be able to charge your AirPods by placing them on the back of the device. Earlier this year, Mark Gurman from Bloomberg stated that reverse wireless charging will not be part of the mix for the iPhone 13 or future models. Apple is yet to announce the feature but according to the FCC filing for the iPhone 12 series, all devices feature reverse wireless charging capabilities to charge the AirPods Pro or the Apple Watch models.

On the contrary, Apple is expected to redesign the iPad Pro series in the future with a glass back. This will give Apple room to incorporate wireless charging on the iPad. If this pans out, the 2022 iPad Pro will be the first iPad to feature a glass back and wireless charging capabilities. Take note that since reverse wireless charging takes power from the device itself, it will potentially be a hit on battery life.

We will share more details on the reverse wireless charging capabilities of the upcoming iPhone 13 series as soon as we have more information. Share your valuable insights with us in the comments.