iPhone 13 Concept Envisages Smaller Notch, Vibrant Color Options, More

Apple is expected to announce the iPhone 13 series later this year, potentially in September. There has been a lot of leaks and rumors about the company's upcoming smartphones. However, this does not stop content creators to envisage what the next iPhone series could be capable of. With that said, a new iPhone 13 concept has appeared online that does not put the 'Pro' models under the spotlight. Yes, we are all very excited to see what Apple might add to the new high-end devices, but we are also very keen to learn what the standard models could have to offer.

iPhone 13 Concept Video Imagines the Devices in Bright Color Options, Smaller Notch, and More

The new iPhone 13 concept is shared by the YouTube channel ConceptsiPhone, showing a smaller notch on the devices. In addition to this, the creator of the concept also imagines the iPhone 13 in a vibrant color option with a glossy finish. Apple will potentially launch the iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro in new color options.

Introducing iPhone 13 Trailer By Apple 2021. iPhone 13 Mini, iPhone 13, iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max Trailer video shows super amazing powerful features and specifications including new colors and many more features.

As for what we do know according to the leaks is that Apple will shift the vertical layout of cameras to diagonal. The iPhone 13 will feature two cameras at the back and the 'Pro' models will feature three with their required sensors. In addition to this, the next iPhone will be a lot more powerful with a new processor.

The device will potentially be shipped with iOS 15 pre-installed and according to this year's WWDC, the company has made a lot of new advancements in terms of forward-facing features. The iPhone 13 concept video is embedded above, so you can check it out for yourself.

This is all there is to it, folks. What are your expectations from Apple's upcoming iPhone 13 series? Share your views with us in the comments.