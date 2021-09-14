iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Have Absolutely Identical Camera Features, Unlike the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max

In case you are wondering whether there is any difference between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max camera system, there's not.

Whether You Choose the iPhone 13 Pro or the Pro Max, You Get the Same Camera Features

Last year, the iPhone 12 Pro Max had a better camera system. It had a wider aperture for superior low light performance and optical image stabilization for perfect shots every single time compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. Needless to say that you were missing out on the camera if you are really into finer details.

However, this time around, that is not the case at all. Whether you buy the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you get the same set of lenses, the same camera features, everything is the same. There is no difference at all this time. You have to decide is whether you are going for the 6.1-inch display or the 6.7-inch one. That is a far more easier choice to make, I believe.

Here are all the camera features, straight from Apple's website: