iPhone 13 Pro and Pro Max Have Absolutely Identical Camera Features, Unlike the iPhone 12 Pro and Pro Max
In case you are wondering whether there is any difference between the iPhone 13 Pro and iPhone 13 Pro Max camera system, there's not.
Last year, the iPhone 12 Pro Max had a better camera system. It had a wider aperture for superior low light performance and optical image stabilization for perfect shots every single time compared to the iPhone 12 Pro. Needless to say that you were missing out on the camera if you are really into finer details.
However, this time around, that is not the case at all. Whether you buy the iPhone 13 Pro or the iPhone 13 Pro Max, you get the same set of lenses, the same camera features, everything is the same. There is no difference at all this time. You have to decide is whether you are going for the 6.1-inch display or the 6.7-inch one. That is a far more easier choice to make, I believe.
Here are all the camera features, straight from Apple's website:
Pro 12MP camera system: Telephoto, Wide, and Ultra Wide cameras
Telephoto: ƒ/2.8 aperture
Wide: ƒ/1.5 aperture
Ultra Wide: ƒ/1.8 aperture and 120° field of view
3x optical zoom in, 2x optical zoom out; 6x optical zoom range
Digital zoom up to 15x
Night mode portraits enabled by LiDAR Scanner
Portrait mode with advanced bokeh and Depth Control
Portrait Lighting with six effects (Natural, Studio, Contour, Stage, Stage Mono, High‑Key Mono)
Dual optical image stabilization (Telephoto and Wide)
Sensor‑shift optical image stabilization (Wide)
Six‑element lens (Telephoto and Ultra Wide); seven‑element lens (Wide)
True Tone flash with Slow Sync
Panorama (up to 63MP)
Sapphire crystal lens cover
100% Focus Pixels (Wide)
Night mode
Deep Fusion
Smart HDR 4
Photographic Styles
Macro photography
Apple ProRAW
Wide color capture for photos and Live Photos
Lens correction (Ultra Wide)
Advanced red‑eye correction
Photo geotagging
Auto image stabilization
Burst mode
Image formats captured: HEIF and JPEG
