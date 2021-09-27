iPhone 13 Battery Drain Test Against Older iPhone Models Show Impressive Numbers

Apple announced the iPhone 13 series about two weeks ago and the devices have been received pretty well. Apple touted at the event that all models now feature bigger batteries which would result in enhanced battery life. Several battery tests have revealed that the enhanced battery life is evident and that the claims are somewhat true. Now, an extensive battery drain test of iPhone 13 and iPhone 13 Pro models is compared with last year's iPhone 12 and older models.

iPhone 13 Models Feature the Best Battery Life As Evident in the New Battery Drain Test - Video

The iPhone 13 battery drain test has been conducted by the YouTube channel Mrwhosetheboss. The test contains all iPhone models starting from the latest iPhone 13 series all the way to the iPhone SE. The best part about the battery drain test is that it simulates real-world usage which includes social media, streaming videos on YouTube, cameras, games, and more.

Check out how each iPhone model performed in the battery drain test:

iPhone 13 Pro Max - 9 hours and 52 minutes

iPhone 13 Pro - 8 hours and 17 minutes

iPhone 13 - 7 hours and 45 minutes

iPhone 13 mini - 6 hours and 26 minutes

iPhone 12 - 5 hours and 54 minutes

iPhone 11 - 4 hours and 20 minutes

iPhone SE (2020) - 3 hours and 38 minutes

The battery drain test results appear to show how the iPhone 13 series deliver the best life out of the bunch in real life. The massive gain in battery performance is one of the reasons why users will be interested in getting the Pro models. Considering the iPhone 13 Pro models feature a higher refresh rate, it is impressive to see how the smartphones offer a battery life of up to 10 hours in the test. Check out the video below.

The iPhone 13 series feature bigger batteries compared to last year's models and the results are evident. This is all there is to it, folks. Share your views with us regarding the battery drain test in the comments section below.