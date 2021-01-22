It has only been over a week since the Galaxy S21 Ultra became the first smartphone of the year to bring an LTPO display under the hood. While the technology is nothing new, since we have already seen it in last year's Galaxy Note 20 Ultra but it certainly is impressive, and to some extent, expensive to manufacture as well; that is why we have not seen many phones with this tech so far. However, the latest information from an industry insider suggests that more phones will be coming with LTPO display this year, including the iPhone 12s Pro and 12s Pro Max.

Industry Insider Tips That the iPhone 12s Pro and iPhone 12s Pro Max Along with Galaxy Z Flip 3 and Galaxy Z Fold 3 Will Ship with LTPO Displays

The tip is coming from Ross Young, a well-known industry insider as he is the founder and lead analyst of DisplaySearch and DSCC. Young's tips in the past have been proven to be accurate thanks to his experience in the industry, and I will not be surprised if this one lands on the money, as well.

Young has gone on and shared a list of devices going with an LTPO display this year, and well, you can look at the list below.

Actual and rumored LTPO Smartphones for 2021 so far

- S21 Ultra

- Oppo Find X3/Pro

- Z Flip 3

- Z Fold 3

- Xiaomi Mi 12

- Huawei Mate 50 Pro

- Apple iPhone 12s Pro

- Apple iPhone 12s Pro Max — Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) January 22, 2021

The list is certainly an interesting one, to be honest. Especially that it gives us a confirmation that there will be new iPhones this year and new foldable devices that Samsung will be releasing soon, of all the phones, I am most excited about the iPhones, considering how they are still using 60Hz display.

For those wondering what an LTPO display is, this was created by Apple for their Apple Watch, and it managed to make its way to Samsung in the form of Galaxy Note 20 Ultra. LTPO stands for low-temperature Polycrystalline oxide. It allows the displays to drastically reduce the refresh rate without needing any additional hardware without getting technical.

For instance, the new Galaxy S21 Ultra goes from 120Hz down to 10Hz based on the content that you are viewing, and the best part is that all of this happens in real-time, which means that you will never be able to notice the sudden decrease or increase in the refresh rate.

One of the best benefits of having an LTPO display is that your device can save a lot of power by dropping down the refresh rate. For instance, if you are reading text, your display will lower the refresh rate, and when you go back to your normal usage, it will increase the refresh rate all over again.

With that said, LTPO displays are finally available in smartphones, and while they do cost more, they are the future. This tip also confirms that the iPhone 12s Pro and 12s Pro Max will ship with LTPO displays.

As soon as there is more information, we will keep you posted.